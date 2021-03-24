Why does Utah tax Social Security income?
Seven states have no state income tax. Two others only tax interest and dividends and still three more (Illinois, Mississippi and Pennsylvania) do not tax retirement income. Of the remaining 38 states there are 25 which do not tax Social Security.
Unfortunately, Utah is one of the remaining 13 blood-sucking states which demand that retirees pay taxes on some of their hard-earned Social Security income.
Social Security is money earned through years of hard work during which recipients have already paid taxes on the funds which went into the account. It is a criminal act of theft for any state to tax it again.
While the officials at the Utah State Tax Commission will whine and insist that they are only following the federal rules, this indignity can be righted by an extra line on Utah Form TC-40 deducting Social Security from adjusted gross income.
Any state legislator who does not vote to enact such legislation should be voted out of office and his political career unceremoniously terminated.
-- Neil Mitchell, Provo