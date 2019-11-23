Letter: Wing Stop should have a location in Utah Valley
It’s a Thursday night in Provo, you and your friends have just finished homework and you are very hungry. You don’t have a TV at home, but you really want to watch Thursday Night Football. You are looking for a place that can offer you the game and, at an affordable price, some succulent saucy wings. There are two places in the Provo/Orem area, Wingers and Wing Nutz. Both options have the game, but the wing prices exceed your Top-Ramen budget. What you are really craving is Wing Stop.
Wing Stop is a Texas-born restaurant that specializes in chicken wings. Its menu is simple but wonderful. The low price point and great taste appeal to students at BYU and UVU. You can sit and watch the game, but not break the bank. It offers a social environment that rivals In-N-Out but allows you to have a different meal than your run of the mill burger and fries. When you walk into a Wing Stop, you go to a counter, tell the employee what you want, and wait 10-15 minutes to eat your food. Such a system caters to the time-sensitive schedule of a busy college student and leaves Buffalo Wild Wings shaking in their boots. The Provo/Orem area is an ideal location for Wing Stop to open its newest location. As soon as its doors are opened, they may never close. We want Wing Stop!
Hayden Thomas, Provo