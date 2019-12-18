I am writing to you today to bring up the issue in Lehi City regarding the mink farm that resides near Eaglecrest Elementary school and what its fate will be.
For the past few days, it's been quite a hot topic to a lot of people in the community as the city has planned to convert the property into a small residential addition.
There seem to be two major sides that people are taking when looking at this issue: One side being that it's a really good use of the property and fully supporting it, and the other being against the notion with the mindset that implementing additional housing on an already busy road will only further clog traffic flow and furthermore increase the dangers of that road.
From what I've been able to find out, the city actually recently voted in a hearing to go forward with developing the mink farm into a residential area. Most people seem to be happy with it and I'm hoping the city will be able to find a solution that fits everyone's desires as fully as possible.
BY MASON HOLYOAK, Lehi