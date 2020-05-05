Photos: ‘Utah Strong Flyover’ honors health care workers, essential personnel (April 30)
Maybe the Carp and Catfish enjoyed it. But, the folks in the south part of Provo and in Springville waited for an hour or more to see the AIR FARCE show up late, as per usual, over the middle of Utah Lake. Great Job 388.
Otherwise our Medical workers really deserved what was promoted and promised and never showed. — Sid Lawrence
Provo mayor introduces Proceed With Caution plan for COVID-19 (May 4)
Limit group gatherings to 20 because it’s always that 21st person that’s going to kill you. What great logic. — William Tarkenoff
Jelalian: The right to comfort and the freedom to leave (May 2)
My wife returned from Costco and it appears they have done a 180 ensuring moderate social distancing, hoarding, wearing of masks and limiting the entrance to only 2 people per card!
She said there may have been 20-25 people shopping in the whole store and they had staff onhand to deny entry to those not yet old enough or those not wearing a mask.
Go Costco!!! Now for the rest of the county ... — Tom Tom
Jelalian: The right to comfort and the freedom to leave (May 2)
I don’t have a Costco membership. I don’t have a dog in this fight. But I do know that the ways to survive a virus threat are to:
1) Get a vaccination if one’s available.
2) Avoid obviously sick people.
3) Do what you can to strengthen your immune system.
The problem with hiding indoors from a virus is it won’t strengthen your immune system; it’ll weaken it! Imagine that you raise some newborns in a sterile environment until they’re 18 then send them out into the world... how will that end? Our immune systems are strengthened, like muscles, by fighting off illnesses. — Ron Hathcock
Saints and symbols: Former church designer has something to say about new LDS logos (April 30)
Great article about the Church’s new identities. Very tactful and kind. As a veteran of 40 years developing identities for the world’s leading brands, when I saw the new mark I was disappointed it didn’t look like anyone had thought about it but just threw together the elements President Nelson outlined. “Sweet, safe and expected but not progressive” describes it very well. Glad Randy resisted mentioning “trite”, “uninspiring” and “pedantic.”
I understand the logic of the name and image of Christ. The arced containing shape reminds me of a tombstone — it’s better than a crucifix — not really needed. Overall, it looks like a first round concept from junior designers. An o.k. concept that needs significant refinement to move to inspiration and contemporary symbolism. I haven’t seen it in small applications yet but suspect it will become even less inspiring.
In contrast, the new Tabernacle Choir logo is inspiring symbolism that’s easy to understand.
I echo Randy’s summary comment wishing a push toward the boundaries of technique and design to find something that is distinct for the Church as it moves further into the 21st century. And add: as it moves throughout the globe. — David Canaan
Saints and symbols: Former church designer has something to say about new LDS logos (April 30)
So he’s critical of the new logo but declined to help when they asked him. Hmmmmmm. — who_dat
UHP: Decrease in traffic not yielding fewer collisions (April 29)
higher speeds = higher number of fatal accidents
Also, what if the folks who are driving around out there are your basic scofflaws to begin with? They’re not just making essential trips; they’re not wearing masks; they’re not social distancing. And they are probably texting while they drive!
The law-abiding among us are not crashing or getting tickets for driving too fast. We’re staying home, except to go to Walmart and to take walks in the park. — c00kster