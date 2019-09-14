Tait: U.S. should be generous and admit more refugees
White House administration officials will soon be meeting to discuss the refugee ceiling for 2020, which will determine the number of people allowed to enter the country with I-94 refugee status. This is for those who cannot return to their countries of origin due to extreme, life-threatening circumstances. Top officials from the current administration are considering setting the ceiling to zero or next to zero.
Mike Lee, Mitt Romney and Ben McAdams should urge the administration to accept a generous amount of refugees. I personally have never been a refugee but I, and my generous neighbors, have much to give. As one of the wealthiest nations in the world, let us also be the most compassionate. Our fellow humans need us desperately.
— Veronika Tait, Saratoga Springs