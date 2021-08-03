UDOT starts new campaign after uptick in road litter, debris (July 27)
While trucking I lost 2 steer tires to road debris. One was a blowout from a piece of metal, the other tire, along with the fender above it, were lost to a chair falling from a trailer. People, secure your loads! — Ronald Hathcock
Avelo will begin flying in, out of Provo in September (July 28)
It is interesting that Utah County is over 2/12 times the size of SL County and has over 600,000 vs slightly over 1 million in SL Co yet the SL airport has over 340 flights a day and when one gets off the plane it is 1.2 miles to the luggage. Provo doesn’t even have 1 flight a day. Seems like an opportunity there. — What in Tucket Facebook
Utah County gets $200,000 grant for phragmites removal at Utah Lake (July 28)
I see the value of reducing the phragmite reeds where it is choking out other native plants but while googling what a phragmite is an interesting article by popular science popped up saying that these noxious reeds can actually eat the water pollutants and hold them in their roots.
A better question to ask is what benefits will we be killing? Our terrible algae problem might get worse. What problem is worse, Algae or Phragmites?
I hope all sides are considered before pursuing this project. — RiversideBiker
John Curtis gives bipartisan Congressional Energy Storage Caucus a charge (July 30)
Excellent effort by Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) to establish a Congressional Energy Storage Caucus, to promote “advanced energy storage through legislation and advocacy.”
A recent report from the Utah Foundation indicates that transitioning to clean energy will improve health by improving air quality and is a tremendous economic opportunity for the state, including rural counties. The Foundation suggests establishing a state commission to address our worsening climate challenges, promoting clean energy innovation (including advanced battery storage), encouraging clean transportation options, exploring more building energy efficiency, and considering carbon sequestration and carbon pricing opportunities. — ADP
Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress (July 30)
IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress. The House Ways and Means Committee, the opinion stated, “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and the Treasury Department “must furnish the information to the Committee.
Democrats on the committee requested six year’s of Trump’s returns in 2019 under a federal law that says the Treasury Department “shall furnish” private tax information requested by congressional committees that oversee tax policy. The Trump administration refused to cooperate, Democrats sued, and the case has been tied up in court ever since.
Trump was the first president to refuse to disclose his tax returns, which could reveal his income sources and any questionable accounting or tricks he’s used to avoid federal income taxes.
The Trump administration was the first to refuse such a request since the law went on the books in 1924 as a check on corruption in the executive branch.
MY my, I wonder what they will expose.......Trump stated not paying taxes was “smart”. Time will tell but I see another card falling. — tom tom
Countdown to Camp No. 50-11: Evaluating the 50 individuals who will most impact the 2021 BYU football season (July 31)
You guys are nuts. Did any of you ever play a down of football? Payton Wilgar at number 43 behind a punter, a long snapper, a kicker and Zach Wilson’s little brother who will barely play at linebacker? Wilgar is the best player on the defense, period. He is a future NFL player and the best tackler, the best coverage linebacker and one of the best pass rushers. The guy has a motor and makes plays all over the field. You even put Tooley, another LB, ahead of him? Tooley is a good player with speed but he does not have half the production that Wilgar has. You guys need to get some writers who actually know something about football. The same goes for Isaac Rex at TE. You put a DB, a kicker and a DL ahead of him? He is easily one of the best TE’s in the country and a huge asset for the offense and a QB’s best friend. He is a touchdown machine and changes the game every time he is on the field. Come on guys! — ammon44