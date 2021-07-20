Orem Public Library's Pride displays draw ire of Orem councilmember (July 15)
Why does Peterson insist on being so embarrassing and uninformed. Somebody please explain to the adult what a teen "graphic novel" is before he blows his gasket. -- local boomer
I think Mr. Terry Peterson doesn't think all the community members should have a voice. He definitely doesn't represent me or my beliefs. I believe everyone should be represented. Why are people always so threatened by Pride? Children should question everything. Reading a book is not going to turn them gay. Trust me. Kids need to learn about themselves and what they believe in without a bunch of adults clamoring around them and trying to hide things. They need to learn to understand and respect others for their differences. I'm tired of this total lack of separation of church and state. Of course the library isn't going to get rid of books because you don't like them! Who do you think you are, Terry? Restrict the books? Sounds a bit familiar. We don't need a bigot representing us here in Orem. Shame on you! -- Maren Christensen
I applaud the Orem Library for their fantastic Pride month display. I'm so happy this display could send a message of love, acceptance and inclusion to our LGBTQ youth. How wonderful for them to have access to books with characters and stories they can relate to! What a great resource for parents to start a conversation with their children about love and acceptance of our LGBTQ friends and community! Too many of our LGBTQ youth are lost to suicide. Things need to change and the library is setting a great example! We need to build a community of love, acceptance and inclusion. -- Kerrie Lambert
Time to light up the bonfires and burn those books! Let's get out our jackboots and march in line to the songs of purity! -- Tom Moseman
Seems to me Peterson could benefit from spending more time in the library, educating himself. Cognitive bias is not a good look for Orem or any other place. Our marginalized populations deserve representation and support too. It saves lives, and can enhance your own. -- Dirty _hippie
I'm an Orem resident and our library has always been a bright light for learning. Thank you for supporting Pride month. I did not vote for Terry for city council. He would never articulate his view on anything during the campaign. He came by the house knocking on doors and would not share a single specific thing he wanted to do for the city, It was obvious he was a person to vote the flow and amplify the worst of far right politics over anything else. He is not good for Orem. -- brown_bag
It's so sad to see how far behind Utah is on these kinds of matters. By the way, being gay isn't an idea instilled in a kid's brain. The idea of it being a problem is what is instilled in the brain. I pray for kids like this who have to deal with terrible, and cherry pick loving parents. -- Jonathan Francis
"Far behind" or you're sad Utahans don't agree with your viewpoint? -- Chris
Um ... "far behind" is accurate in my experience. Also, it is too bad most Utahns don't agree, but please know that the open-minded and forward-thinking Utahns do. I refuse to live in that fear-based mindset! "It's different so let's fear it." Why not just show love and acceptance? -- Katie Riley
Checking out the books to keep them away from others will drive up the circulations of these books and make them look more in demand, which might trigger a need for more copies. Destroy it? You have to pay for it. What a sad attempt at censorship. -- jonbon wolfgang
Buchanan: Is Afghanistan a failed mission? (July 13)
As for the environment, the U.S. has outpaced European and other nations in lowering carbon emissions drastically and leads the world. This is because we went to natural gas instead of coal. My own opinion is the future of energy is deep geothermal. It will take several years.
It is hard to judge the pandemic because one is not sure of the criteria used to diagnose whether a patient died of or with the virus. WHO guidelines were the person had to have pneumonia for the death to be of COVID. In the U.S. we use FDA guidelines which are much looser so the death rate would be nearly twice as high. Even with that our death rate was comparable. And has been noted, our vaccine delivery was of excellent, effective vaccines, ahead of anyone else.
The economy of 2019 was the greatest in our history and all classes enjoyed a nice raise. It was an example of effective capitalism. Billionaires, of which about 2/3 seem to be Democrats, and about all the ultra billionaires, all Democrats, did good too. Suppressing them with higher taxes seems a good idea, but it is a difficult problem. -- What in Tucket Facebook
Trump and Republicans hindered the U.S. effort to cut global warming pollution and protect our children's future; they don't deserve any credit for our modest progress on defeating our climate challenges. Trump and Republicans disparaged masks, decried social distancing, held super-spreader rallies and criticized vaccination efforts; they don't deserve any credit for defeating the pandemic. Trump and Republicans blew up the federal deficit by $10 trillion to gift trillions in tax cuts to giant corporations and the super-rich and the Trump-Republican economy was the worst of any Republican or Democratic administration since Herbert Hoover; Trump and Republicans don't deserve any credit for the recovery which the Joe Biden administration is now accomplishing. -- ADP
Trump failed on so many fronts (pandemic, economy, environment). It will take time for President Joe Biden to repair the damage. -- ADP
You must be joking! Regarding the pandemic, no other virus has had effective vaccines developed in such short a time. On the economy: Trump oversaw the best economy on record with record low unemployment for ALL groups and the U.S. becoming a net exporter of oil for the first time in many, many years. Then there's foreign policy: the Abraham Accords were the first real advancement toward lasting peace in the Middle East. Finally, what about criminal justice reform: the First Step Act undid a lot of injustice for everyone! -- Ronald Hatchcock
Provo Municipal Council to discuss euthanasia methods at animal shelter (July 17)
Animals die in fear and pain with carbon monoxide. I have held my beloved dogs as they were euthanized for fatal diseases and they slipped quietly away. The method of IV euthanasia is peaceful and painless IF PERFORMED CORRECTLY. Two injections, one of a deep anesthesia and one to stop the heart, are required. Some shelters try to streamline the process and only use one shot, straight into the heart. A poor method that causes the dog fear. It seems easier to put the animals in a large box and fill it with CO2. It might be easy for the humans, but it is very difficult for the animals to suffocate. -- Lana Creer-Harris