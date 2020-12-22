Talkback Tuesday
Eagle Mountain boy leaves behind legacy of caring, service (Dec. 21)
Wow, what a stellar way to make a difference for the good in this world! Wyatt has touched my heart. Thank you for the well-written article showing how good the human soul can be, especially in the midst of real trial. — Mark W. Miner
Buchanan: Has America’s Suez Moment Come? (Dec. 17)
This piece is truly un-American. Putin has just committed an act of war against the U.S. by launching cyberattacks against our Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security Departments and parts of the Pentagon, and you praise Trump for not confronting Putin. Trump calls the cyberattack on our 2016 election a hoax, fails to confront Putin on paying Taliban to kill American soldiers and now fails to censure Putin for these latest attacks. Trump has made us sicker and poorer over his failure to manage the coronavirus pandemic and now he makes us less secure by failing to condemn Putin. Where are the patriotic Republicans? Are Republicans leaders just going to continue their silence as Putin’s cyberattacks rage on? — ADP
Biden looked the other way when the Crimea was taken by Putin. He helped see that anti missile sites were taken down in Poland. He threatened to withhold humanitarian aid unless a prosecutor was removed from investigating an oil company for corruption on which his son was receiving $50,000 a month and getting this job based on no personal qualifications other than his father was VP. This is all well-known, but the MSM had a lid on it so maybe you did not see it. Trump restored the anti missiles and gave the Ukraine weapons. Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018, but I don’t know if that will all stop now.
My thought it that our important geopolitical foe is not Russia, it is China. — What in Tucket Google
Hacked government computer networks will need to be burned ‘down to the ground,’ experts say.
It’s going to take months to kick elite hackers widely believed to be Russian out of the U.S. government networks they have been quietly rifling through since as far back as March in Washington’s worst cyberespionage failure on record.
Experts say there simply are not enough skilled threat-hunting teams to duly identify all the government and private-sector systems that may have been hacked. FireEye, the cybersecurity company that discovered the intrusion into U.S. agencies and was among the victims, has already tallied dozens of casualties. It’s racing to identify more.
“We have a serious problem. We don’t know what networks they are in, how deep they are, what access they have, what tools they left,” said Bruce Schneier, a prominent security expert and Harvard fellow.
It’s not clear exactly what the hackers were seeking, but experts say it could include nuclear secrets, blueprints for advanced weaponry, COVID-19 vaccine-related research and information for dossiers on key government and industry leaders.
“We should buckle up. This will be a long ride,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and former chief technical officer of the leading cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. “Cleanup is just phase one.”
The only way to be sure a network is clean is “to burn it down to the ground and rebuild it,” Schneier said.
Imagine a computer network as a mansion you inhabit, and you are certain a serial killer as been there. “You don’t know if he’s gone. How do you get work done? You kind of just hope for the best,” he said.
The Democratic chairs of four House committees given classified briefings on the hack by the Trump administration issued a statement complaining that they “were left with more questions than answers.”
“Administration officials were unwilling to share the full scope of the breach and identities of the victims,” they said.
Morgenstern said earlier that disclosing such details only helps U.S. adversaries. President Donald Trump has not commented publicly on the matter, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a conservative talk show Friday, “I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.”
What makes this hacking campaign so extraordinary is its scale — 18,000 organizations were infected from March to June by malicious code that piggybacked on popular network-management software from an Austin, Texas, company called SolarWinds. — tom tom
Memories still tender after decade since Provo Tabernacle burned (Dec. 17)
I still hope that Provo will soon have another community gathering space appropriate for the size of audiences that used the Tabernacle. — Ron Hathcock