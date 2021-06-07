BYU column: Why your spinal health and body composition will compel you to run (June 5)
Absolute truth. As a chiropractor I see the spine health benefits from those patients I treat that are runners. However, running needs to be on softer surfaces (grass, tracks like at high schools, or trails) instead of pavement to help with the longevity and health of the runner's knees, ankles, feet and hips!! -- phildc
Provo Fire and Rescue risk assessment uncovers concerns (June 4)
But hey! The mayor got her “High Castle," the worthless new city building. When you can work at home, the mayor pushes for a building that costs millions. She has never supported police and now the fire department. #VoteHerOut -- Gray Chin
Could not be more mistaken. Our mayor is a huge advocate of both police and fire. The bond provided money for a new police station which was desperately needed and a new fire station to replace one that was 60 years old. She has constantly supported more police and firefighters and is responsible for the study completed for the fire department. It is important that we give credit where credit is due. -- Jim Miguel
Provo has made it more unsafe by turning normal four-lane roads into unbelievable raceways at an extra cost of millions while tearing down hundreds of trees. Construction owners win again. Four-lane roads twice as wide as needed is what they are after and Provo just falls for it. These businessmen are no idiots. The point is, more fire assistance will be needed to pull the dead off our roads now. Kaufusi needs to go. Anyone that destroys an entire city needs to go immediately. You wonder why so many people have mental health issues? Look no further than Kaufusi. Turn the heart of the city into a complete mess with complete deadness and foolishness and see what happens. -- Pseudonym
No water restrictions planned for Spanish Fork despite drought (June 2)
The bosses in City Hall won't make the citizenry ticked. They will let Spanish Forkers flaunt the drought, just to keep them happy. And we don't have citizens who will figure out saving water on their own. Shame on you, Dave Anderson and Seth Perrins. -- Lana Creer-Harris
Do Spanish Fork leaders have data showing that people waste less water in drought years?
Because if not then this choice is the worst possible stewardship.
Wasting away the lamp oil by hoping for rain?
They were taught better than this.
Take the treasures of the Earth for granted at your own peril. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
2 arrested in Orem drug deal shooting that killed 1 juvenile, injured 2 (June 3)
These could be part of the guns that Holder and Obama sold to the cartels. -- Glauchow
Utah has about 100 homicides a year, which is about 3/100,000, one of the lower in the nation. There have been a few homicides by people holding a concealed permit over the last decade or so. Less than one a year. I personally feel that the concealed carry permit was good, not so sure if the more unlimited carry we have now is so good. As has been suggested maybe a few years will give more information. The FBI says there are between 500,000 and 2 million incidents, most not reported, where a gun has defused an incident. -- What in Tucket Google