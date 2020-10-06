BYU students speak out against campus COVID-19 guidelines (Oct. 2)
My elderly sister is in Utah Valley in serious condition with COVID 19 after she was exposed by a CNA/student who carelessly exposed herself at a sporting event. Kids think the world revolves around them. It doesn’t. Have some consideration for the rest of the citizens. I went to HS in Utah Valley. We always thought the BYU were entitled and obnoxious. The more things change the more they remain the same. — Sally Hansen
I’m so proud of these young students for standing up for their civil liberties and medical freedom. I hope that they know that no matter how the media is trying to portray it, there are thousands of others right here in Utah County and even much more across the country that can see the dangers of what is happening with these mask mandates and more that is in fact hurting all of us and most especially our children. It isn’t right. Civil liberties are not a “spoiled entitlement,” it is in fact the very thing that protects you and I, and all of us from harm imposed by others. One narrative is being pushed but there is another side that is being censored, silenced and undeservedly mocked by mainstream narrative and others who fall for it. I am a single, working mom and when I went through chemo last year and it was very dangerous for me to get any virus where even a fever of 99 could put me in the hospital and even cause death. My doctor didn’t force my neighbors into masks nor did he force the children at the elementary school that I worked at into masks. Instead he had me be careful or shelter in place. This is how it has always been done. Those “at risk” or afraid should shelter in place where they will be the safest. If I, a single, working mom can do it then so can any adult. To do anything else is actually the selfish thing to do. It is disturbing to see so many go along with putting this burden on healthy children that should be focusing on growing and learning. I was born in Provo, an alumni of BYU, had raised my children to be excited about attending BYU but I’m not excited about them attending a university that does that to their students. I wouldn’t want my children FORCED into masks all day everyday in elementary, junior high, high school or college and when colleges go online it is no longer worth the money. You aren’t getting the college experience any more. You might as well save money on other online experiences that could even be more educational while gaining practical real-life experiences. If colleges are going to continue to do this, do we even need them any more? We can do better. — Laura Haacke
Students are guests on campus. BYU has to put first the health and safety of those who work there. Students can choose to go elsewhere if they don’t want to wear a mask and agree to contact tracing. — Denise Stephens
Having experienced potentially COVID students who had the red app, had symptoms, and who were eventually confirmed positive STILL come to face-to-face classes, I’m glad that these measures were/are in place. It seems some individuals are still not able to manage themselves. It’s not nice or convenient, but it would be an utter disaster without them.
And we can thank the lawyers and an overly litigious society which says that someone else (a university, other individuals) is always responsible for anything bad happening. Organizations and universities had to prepare and put into place protocols to protect against lawsuits waaay before they could think of opening up again. — Arn
Can these students get a life? Literally, the LDS Church, BYU and health officials all around the world have talked about the importance of wearing a mask and doing what you can to help others. Try to be more thoughtful of others and do what you’re asked. None of us like wearing masks or social distancing or learning online, but we do it because we’re asked to and because we want to lessen the spread of COVID. For students claiming to be followers of Christ, they really don’t know much about compassion. — Brittany C.
Wow! I didn’t realize there was so much pent-up desire to control others because someone else has a very good reason to be concerned about one’s self.
I agree with the thoughts that were so kindly and articulately shared by the students quoted in this article. The school has not dealt honorably with the students. It has forced intrusive things upon them.
The entitlement name-calling in these comments better describes those who seem to demand that someone else wear a gag because it makes them feel safe.
Contrary to the assertion that masks protect against a virus there is NO valid, peer-reviewed study that has ever found a mask effective against the spread of a virus. There is NO science to support it and in the beginning on this overreaction to the virus, none of the characters currently pushing masks believed they worked.
It appears that our elected officials don’t believe masks are important because they don’t wear them unless they think someone is watching.
I suggest those of you criticizing these students mind your business and let them mind there’s. At a basic level, that’s what a lot of this is about, choice. Stop trying to choose for others. — Jordan Clay
If they don’t like it, go home. They’re a guest in this city, but they think, “I go to BYU, I’m entitled.” Just leave so we the residents will be safer. Not just from COVID! — Tim Taylor
I attend BYU and I’ve no issue with these requirements. They make sense and my major is participation intensive, so I HAVE to be able to attend classes. Wear a mask, click a few buttons on an app. It’s not hard. I’d like to graduate on time, please. — Allie T.