Talkback Tuesday
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial (Jan. 24)
Trump incited the violence at the U.S. Capitol to thwart the counting of properly certified electoral votes against him. Trump’s lies about a “stolen” election; his exhortation to supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6; his speech at the rally that day where he said “fight like hell” or else “you’re not going to have a country anymore” — which his footsoldiers then proceeded to do, and finally he watched the murderous assault on TV for hours and did not intervene to stop it. As Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said: “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” Trump must be held accountable for this seditious attempt to overturn our presidential election with violence. — ADP
The Washington Post stated on Jan 19 that the riot was preplanned. How do you incite a preplanned riot? — What in Tucket Google
Mitt Romney’s interview on Fox was very telling. He cited President Trump’s phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State was also grounds for impeachment. Well, it appears Mitt has prejudiced himself by that statement as the “phone call” was not in the impeachment charge. Typical RINO you are, Mitt. This one public statement shows that the upcoming kangaroo court is a farce. And, shows that the congressional clowns are accountable to no one for the unlawful things they say. — Marvin
Utah among states to eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit (Jan. 25)
“Thirty-two percent of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun, while a larger percentage, 44%, report living in a gun household.”
“Gallup has tracked both metrics of gun ownership annually since 2007, showing no clear increase or decrease in gun ownership over that time.” — Gallup, November 2020
So who exactly is this proposed law — allowing concealed carry without a permit — targeted at? First-time handgun purchasers? Criminals or future criminals? Those who move to Utah from other states where they currently have a permit to carry?
With so many people owning guns, is there any way to put the genie back in the bottle? Seems to me that the vast majority of people who own guns are not committing gun violence.
We’re one of those 56% of households that does not own a gun ... and I have no plans to purchase one. Like so many issues there are valid points on both sides. I guess my bottom line is that citizens who own guns represent the last line of defense against a government gone wild. And if that wild government knows who owns the guns or who is possibly carrying a gun ... who do you think they are coming for first? — c00kster
Health department urges patience as 70+ vaccination demand outweighs supply (Jan. 21)
Signed up to the non-working text and email alert system, check the web site reservation page almost hourly, still cannot get my 94-year-old mother in. But if you are a healthy cop, teacher or health worker, no problem, come on down. We may have to drive to Wyoming to get her vaccinated. What a rotten system. New governor, same good-old-boy system. — BlazeofLight
New governor was supposed to be in charge of the pandemic before he was governor. I am not hopeful anything will get better anytime soon. — Shauna Hicken
‘Good and kind man’: Longest-serving Utah County sheriff dies at 80 (Jan. 21)
What a great guy. May he rest in peace. — Josh Jones
I worked closely with Dave Bateman for many years. He is a devoted husband, father and Sheriff. I’m grateful to have had the privilege of working for him. My condolences to his family and friends, he will be missed. — J Carlson
Provo senator’s cosmetology licensing exemption bill passes through Utah legislative committee (Jan. 20)
Deregulation to the industry hurts not only schools, licensed stylists who spent over 1,000 hours of training, studying and going through all the practical and written testing. It also hurts the customers who come into salons expecting professional hair services performed by licensed professional stylists.
Deregulation means all training falls to the responsibility of the salon owners and staff. There is much more to hairdressing than people think. — Julie Spurrier Mortenson
Yup. Now imagine the horror if they allowed people to use scissors without years of training... -_- — Brack Carmony
Man arrested in string of construction fraud cases along Wasatch Front (Jan. 21)
Our justice system is broken. He should be out in under 90 days scamming and defrauding people this summer in a neighborhood near you. — BlazeofLight
Glad they caught him. I wonder how these guys never think they will get caught when they make so many people upset and claim so many victims. — Josh Jones