Provo company says sexist double standard behind billboard ad denial (March 10)
Woodbury has always been a place where I went to and wanted to enjoy the arts 🎭 and expression in their museum exhibits. Sad they are having this double standard. -- Alex Bogdan
Double standards for sure. Shame on Woodbury. -- Alexander
Orem Police Department restructuring in response to year-long audit (March 11)
Orem PD has had one of the better reputations in the valley for a long time. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Orem PD is improving. I would like to see them require a college degree to be hired. That will increase the leadership, management ability, maturity and decision making skills of the force. We should reward them for having a degree. -- Jason Campbell
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits (March 13)
President Biden understands that you can not eradicate the virus by isolating the nation. He has the common sense and planning to understand the US must provide vaccine to underdeveloped nations after citizens of our nation have reached about 75% vaccinations. No more "only I can save you" mentality from the White House, Joe needs our help. Keep masking in public and get your vaccination(s) so we can return to a more socially oriented society. -- joshing u
LDS First Presidency announce updates to Salt Lake Temple renovation, Manti Temple closure (March 12)
Very bizarre decision. Often weekday sessions had thirty people attending. Do we need sessions every 20 minutes for 10 people? In addition many people came to the Salt Lake Temple because of the live sessions. After the first few months of reopening, attendance will drop below what it was pre-closing especially with additional temples being constructed. Finally until the Millennium I don’t see Salt Lake City having a massive increase in LDS population -- it will likely continue to decrease as it has been. So all in all it suggests a decision based on a certain mindset to homogenize the church in general and remove what can be thought of as special. The murals weren’t just art work, they were instructive to the process. The Salt Lake Temple used to be unique and special -- it will no longer be so. -- Randy Rummler
Jim Evans to run for mayor of Orem, first to put hat in municipal election ring -- March 10
I will definitely vote for him! He is a great guy and very good for our community. -- Josh Jones
Jim Evans is a true leader. He loves people and truly wants them to succeed. He has a great deal of experience from serving on educational, business, municipal and transportation boards. Jim embraces tradition but is always open to new and better ways. I’ve never seen Jim when he is not smiling or building others up. He was a great mayor before and we expect great things to come! -- Karen Acerson
Guest Opinion: Ranked Choice Voting proved common-sense method for Vineyard (March 5)
The form of RCV used in Vineyard and Payson (preferential block voting) is a bad form of RCV. In contrast, the multi-winner form used in Cambridge or Minneapolis or Eastpointe or soon to be used in Albany (CA) are proportional voting methods -- good forms of RCV. Many RCV advocates distance themselves from the Vineyard/Payson version, Aren't Vineyard and Payson only piloting this bad RCV form for a few elections. After the pilot is concluded, I hope that Utah municipalities don't use preferential block voting ever again. -- Celeste Landry
Utah County Republican announces 2022 U.S. Senate run (March 8)
Recommendation for Brendan Wright: Go to a stylist, change your haircut, and maybe a new look will help you win appeal away from Mike Lee. It shouldn't be difficult to win votes from someone like Mike Lee who has hitched himself and doubled-down to the Donald "Captain Moroni" Trump trainwreck! -- David Fillmore
Thanks for the recommendation! My barber Ron is the best. Next time, I’ll ask him to surprise me with something senatorial. Best, Brendan :smile: -- Brendan Wright
I don't think it is anything to worry about. I think as long as you can make promises that you can keep and represent us the way you should, your hair should not even be an issue. Will you be having any townhalls? -- Josh Jones
Who can get past this hair? No. Just no. -- Sally Hansen
All good! If we ever get to meet in person, I will simply put on a hat. Best! -- Brendan Wright