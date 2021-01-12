Talkback Tuesday
Herald editorial: Trump, riot diminish our Union (Jan. 9)Agree. “Trump’s lies, amplified by his cronies (Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley ...), have so distorted reality for his believers that it seems the president could insist that the sun rose in the West and a sizable majority would believe him. ... Whatever good Trump might have done pales in comparison with his constant efforts to undermine our democracy to further his own self-interest. After four years of Trump and his lies, this nation stands at a crossroads. We can either recommit ourselves to the principles that have shored up this Union for over 200 years or we can plunge into chaos by continuing to support the whims of a morally bankrupt man who places self before country.”
Trump is a clear and present danger to our country. Early this past week, we heard Trump on tape attempting to coerce the GA Secretary of State to commit voter fraud. Later in the week, Trump orchestrated a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to subvert the constitutionally mandated process of the electoral college.
Congress cannot allow any U.S. President to ever again believe they can commit such crimes against our nation and not be held accountable. Trump must resign or be impeached. And those who enabled these Trump crimes must be held forever in disrepute. — ADP
Barone: Will Democrats ditch a policy that’s produced more equal incomes? (Jan. 11)
This is dishonest. Trump is the first president since Herbert Hoover to exit the White House with fewer Americans employed than when he started. He will have overseen worse growth in economic output than any of the prior 12 presidents. Last week was the 38th in a row in which at least 700,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits. Nearly one-third of Americans are facing eviction and lines at food banks dramatize human suffering. The U.S. trade deficit and ratio of government debt to the size of the economy, have also worsened during Trump’s term. As Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist says: “Trump’s economic record ranks near or at the bottom compared with other presidents. The economy under his watch has performed very poorly.” — ADP
ADP, I guess you didn’t live in the USA between 2009-2016. Unemployment was the highest ever known, without a world-wide flu panic.
Your perception seems to be your reality, but own it, it is yours. Your numbers don’t add up.
The governors are responsible for the welfare and employment of their constituents, not the president. If the governors would open their states, there wouldn’t be unemployment and the country could get back to pre-COVID status.
The stock market has never been higher. Regulations on business were dropped. The USA is energy independent of foreign oil and exporting to other countries. You have your vaccines. The problems in our country are leftist policy-related. — ILUVUSA2
What would you have done to reduce the impact of the pandemic than what Trump did? How did we do compared to other nations. Actually maybe the only nation comparable would be western Europe. Seems like they are having their problems too. You make a rather unfair statement as who can fight the pandemic? — What in Tucket Google
Shapiro: How bureaucracy killed hundreds of thousands of Americans (Jan. 9)
Thanks to the many people who have been working on producing effective vaccines. Utah’s proposed vaccination schedule sounds reasonable. It is still important for all of us to continue with masks and practice good handwashing. Hopefully, vaccine research and production can keep up with the virus mutations. — Moksha
Shame on you for this deceitful disinformation. Trump and his enablers called COVID a hoax, downplayed masks and social distancing, failed to mobilize national resources to fight the pandemic, demanded that schools and businesses reopen prematurely, threatened Democratic governors that were taking action and held multiple indoor superspreader events. Trump, Fox News and Trump’s enablers killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. — ADP
Provo Municipal Council keeps meter running on Slate Canyon parking permit issue (Jan. 7)
Provo parking is a pure money grab. This is another way to increase revenues and is unnecessary. I have been ticketed in my own driveway. Be more efficient with the city budget or raise taxes as needed but don’t attack the poorest citizens with dumb ticketing schemes cloaked in garbage political doublespeak. Most of the citizens you ask say this is not needed, but the city council doesn’t care and will listen to the 5-10 old hags (with money to donate to their reelection fund) who have nothing better to do than go to a meeting and simultaneously ask for high-density housing to be blocked and complain when more and more people are cramming into the only available housing. — Rob Towne
Provo developer sues Utah County over Bridal Veil Falls conservation easement (Jan. 7)
UGH so now we know. Cirque Lodge wants to be the kingpin of drug rehab for celebrities — not only having the Ida Stewart property up the canyon — flying helicopters up and down the canyon for rich addicts and that giant eyesore add-on at the mouth of the canyon. Dick Jr. wants to ruin Bridal Veil Falls. Frankly, Dick and Joann would be appalled by this move to acquire the falls property. Fight this with every dollar you have. I hate this. — oraclemungee
Vaccination delivery a morale booster at Utah State Developmental Center (Jan. 8)
It’s great to know that the residents of the Developmental Center are getting vaccinated, as are the wonderful men and women who care for them. — Joey Jolley