Daily Herald's Genelle Pugmire given 2021 Provo Women's Trailblazer award (March 8)
Awesome! -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Congratulations. You truly deserve this award! -- Josh Jones
Y bathed in color to cap off Rainbow Day at BYU (March 5)
Brave students. The old school would have called in Porter Rockwell to set them straight. I am proud that these students are willing to show up and show unity. -- Lana Creer-Harris
Just more fake news! This was all about celebrating my birthday and I thank you all! -- Talon Jensen
Thanks to the LGBT students at BYU for showing their pride and showing the entire Utah Valley community who can see the block 'Y' that being gay is well and alive, especially in Provo.
'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid (March 5)
I like the good intentions behind the plan, it is meant to help people and it likely will ... however the actual impact remains to be seen and as is the case with any major legislation it will actually take years of perspective and study to be able to measure and judge the impact it will have.
Strongly pronounced and hasty dismissal as well as worshiping of this legislation both have their political uses in appealing to potential donors but such premature judgements are both equally unwise and neither are themselves helpful. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
The American Rescue Plan, just passed by the House and the Senate and soon to be signed by President Joe Biden, will speed vaccine distribution, it will greatly help the economy, including American workers, farmers, small businesses and the unemployed, and it will fund schools to allow them to safely re-open. Disgustingly, every legislator from Utah, representative and senator, voted against speeding up vaccinations, promoting economic recovery and safe school re-opening. Why can't we have politicians who want to help everyday Americans and their kids? -- ADP
$1.9 trillion to help the economy? Someone said about 9% of it was for that. A lot went to resurrect pensions in blue states so Utah must be paying for some of that. I do not believe a government can spend itself to prosperity. It will be interesting to see how Mr. BIden helps pay for the bill and if he can maintain the stock market. -- What in Tucket Google
Rainbow Day marks anniversary of BYU's Honor Code clarification (March 3)
So, Color the Campus says their wearing of rainbow shirts/clothing is not a "protest," but is a sign of support for the LGBT community. However, those students who wish to support the Proclamation on the Family by wearing BYU attire are staging a "protest." When is a protest not a protest? When is a riot not a riot? I guess it's like beauty ... it it's in the eye of the beholder. -- c00kster
Was it the attire or was the fliers that marginalized the show of support for LGBTQ students? -- VFanRJ
Both homosexuality and heterosexuality are constructs of society. The labels mean little, straight and gay people simply do not exist, they are all just people.
Labels are used to divide, segregate and eliminate people, they weaken us but we are conditioned to use language in a way that depends upon them.
Invisible lines drawn on invisible beaches for visible wars that inevitably kill; people.
Democrat, Republican, gay, straight, Black, white, blond, ginger ...
It doesn't make sense to me.
I've never met any labels ...
Just people.
Tell me, which among them aren't also children of God? -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Shapiro: The authoritarian left is on the march (March 2)
I'm puzzled as to why some people think that providing proof of identity when casting a vote is somehow a burden. Maybe 60 years ago there was a segment of the population who didn't have a government-issued ID card. But today an ID is a near universal requirement to legally exist in the United States. I prefer voting by mail over standing in a long line. I think voting by mail or digitally makes a lot of sense ... if there is a method where identity can be verified. Without such verification there is too much opportunity for someone to vote for another person. Maybe voting on behalf of Grandma who has dementia or recently passed on. Ballot harvesting should also be banned. As should allowing ballots to be received beyond election day.
One of the big falsehoods about this recent election is that there was no voter fraud. Of course there was voter fraud -- there is in every election. Note that the phrase that was used was "no widespread voter fraud," without any further explanation of what constitutes "widespread." This verbal sleight-of-hand is how politicians (from both sides) and the MSM skew the "facts" in their favor. Targeted voter fraud was all that was necessary to impact the results. The Dems, Never-Trumpers, and the MSM want us to move on, as there was "no widespread voter fraud." I'll move on once some real answers are provided about what happened in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Failed lawsuits -- typically due to standing or timing -- do not mean that there wasn't voter fraud or voting irregularities. Recounts are only as good as the people doing the recounts. Many millions want real answers. Why doesn't our current administration want to provide those answers? -- c00kster
When are Republicans going to face reality and acknowledge that running an incompetent, corrupt, dishonest candidate loses elections? And when will Republicans acknowledge that pressuring state officials to illegally change the vote count is undemocratic for a president or a senator? And when will Republicans acknowledge that presidential-fomented violent insurrection against Congress is treasonous?
Sure, organize a Congressional committee to review the 2020 election, but review all aspects of it and make sure that there is no more voter suppression and that voting in all states is reviewed. But the foremost priority is to fix Trump’s many failures -- pandemic, economy and national security. -- ADP