Lowry: The Trump GOP isn't as different as you think (Aug. 29)
"How do you determine the difference between a Democrat and a Republican run govt entity?"
A Democrat will throw money at the problem and blame the Republican for its continued failure. -- ILUVUSA2
Well ... I'd think it would be common sense, you look at who's at the top. And since you asked for examples, let's look at a Democrat-run cesspit, Detroit. Why is Detroit Democrat run? Well, because the mayor, Mike Duggan is a Democrat. A Democrat is the head of the city, therefore Democrat-run.
On the note of ILUVUSA2's comment, let's again look at good ol' Detroit. Detroit hasn't had a Republican mayor since the late '80s. And despite controlling the city for decades, crime has not gone down by any significant amount, rather dips and spikes chaotically. Which of course cannot be blamed solely and completely on the Democrat leaders. But despite throwing billions into police programs, homeless programs, welfare programs, etc. ... nothing has really helped, and in a lot of cases gotten worse. So, what do the nation's lovely (useless) Democrats do? Blame white people, Trump, and Republicans as a whole. As if Republicans had anything to do with it.
Let's look at some of the most dangerous cities in the nation:
St. Louis -- Democrat run since the late '40s.
Detroit -- Democrat run since the late '80s.
Baltimore -- Democrat run since the late '60s.
Kansas City -- Democrat run since the early '90s.
Cleveland -- Democrat run since the late '80s.
I think you get the point. Democrats throw immense amounts of money at their cities for decades, it doesn't work, so they blame Republicans. -- Frank Okaga
Herald editorial: More communities should consider a doggone mask mandate (Aug. 29)
The USA Gov is not my nanny, my parent or my dog trainer. I am not owned. I have free will. The problem we are seeing here is that many qualified people don't agree that masks are effective at preventing disease.
Because of that fact, I will not wear a mask. I am not a trained monkey or a dog or anything else. I am a person, and a health coach and I have learned about terrain theory vs. germ theory. There's more than the government narrative to this story.
Please read and study and think for yourself and allow others to do the same. The thing about humans that is different from animals is that we have a conscious mind. We can think and reason and imagine. It is not immoral to me to force people to do something that does not help and will do more harm. Let people decide for themselves. The science is not conclusive on masks, vaccines, viruses or any of it and yet the governor continues to double down on the "state of emergency" which gives him justification for using force to impose his opinion on the rest of us. -- Suzanne Montague
It is the role of government to protect its citizens from health issues because look how well America has done without government leadership. America is almost the worst nation in the world with response to COVID-19.
The tiny inconvenience of wearing a mask does not make you a slave, it is repulsive to characterize mask wearing as slavery. True slavery is much, much worse! -- Talon Jensen
Provo Municipal Council overrides mayor's veto on face mask mandate (Aug. 27)
The Provo city council members, led by their leader George Handley, are strong advocates for defunding the police, yet now the police are the very group that they are counting on to enforce their mask mandate. This only makes them look like complete idiots! Awkward. -- Sandeda A.
Provo Municipal Council overrides mayor's veto on face mask mandate (Aug. 27)
Great, now if Herbert and the head of the Coronavirus task force (Laylow Cox) would actually try to protect this state's citizens. -- tom tom
BYU football seeks balance between recognizing societal issues and focusing on Navy (Aug. 28)
I miss the days when societal issues stayed off the playing fields and everyone just focused on the games. Letting politics in has ruined the fan experience for many of us! -- Ronald Hathcock
BYU football seeks balance between recognizing societal issues and focusing on Navy (Aug. 28)
Well, we now see that life goes on without sports. Should we be surprised that the participation trophies generation is more interested in social issues than competition? Maybe that is a good thing. Sports are nearly a religion unto themselves. Admittedly, I don't follow sports, so whether or not this or that team doesn't play has little impact on my world. -- c00kster
BYU football seeks balance between recognizing societal issues and focusing on Navy (Aug. 28)
You don’t follow sports, but yet you comment on a sports article. The kind of attitude you display is exactly the problem right now. Those of us who enjoy sports want some relief from politics and social issues that seem to permeate everything these days. It becomes more obvious every day that left wing politics destroys everything it touches. -- Stan Lindsay