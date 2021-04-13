Oaks: Constitution offers 'doctrine of moral agency' (April 5)
For whatever it may be worth, in my humble opinion ...
The church's doctrine about politics has been amazingly consistent for over 200 years. As recorded in the Doctrine and Covenants, the Lord himself admitted having inspired the Constitution, stated that it was for the protection of all flesh, commanded his saints to befriend the constitutional law of the land, and told them that anything more or less than this came of evil. General Authorities have reiterated such doctrine ever since, considering the Constitution part of our religion.
The church became increasingly concerned during the 20th century about the rise of socialism. President McKay finally asserted in 1950 that, "No greater immediate responsibility rests upon members of the church, upon all citizens of this republic and of neighboring republics than to protect the freedom vouchsafed by the Constitution of the United States." And, for the next 2 decades, hardly a General Conference passed without AT LEAST one address about upholding the Constitution in the tradition of America's founders, along with the evils of communism and socialism and such. Then-Elder Ezra Taft Benson warned the church in 1965 in General Conference that, when the Lord's people refuse to listen to the Lord's guidance, then he either gets more explicit with them or else he drops the matter and lets them face the sad consequences of their refusal to listen to him. Elder Benson warned the church in 1969 that we had a prophet, but that what we needed was a listening ear. Such General Conference addresses became scarcer thereafter. There were several more during the 1970s, a few more during the 1980s, and one more during the 1990s (from then-Elder Oaks). President Benson's talk "Our Divine Constitution" in 1987 (when I was 12 years old) had a profound effect upon me, and constituted one of the many small hinges upon which my life has turned.
So, it was a pleasant surprise to finally hear a General Conference address about the Constitution again after more than 20 years of relative silence. President Oaks' address was also a wonderful reaffirmation of many decades of consistent doctrine about this subject, plus a few additional insights that I'd never encountered quite so explicitly before. I personally hope that my fellow church members will hear God better now about politics than they did several decades ago. -- David Edward Garber
I am afraid that your fellow church members will only hear God better, or the council of the prophet, when it aligns with their predetermined stance on various issues of the day. -- Fred Stone
Some, perhaps. Politics is too often a focus of pride and contention. It's nice when people choose to buck that sad status quo and, instead, choose to humbly build upon common ground toward unity around what's true and right. It's better to toss figurative life preservers than to cast figurative stones. Or to catch those stones. I appreciate President Oaks' great commentary about such matters last autumn. I think that the General Authorities provide a great example in general about being firm as steel in the content that they know to be true, while staying soft as velvet in their delivery of it, which I greatly appreciate. -- David Edward Garber
Amazing comment David, thank you for sharing! -- Frank Okaga
Student body presidents urge Utah’s federal lawmakers to support carbon dividends plan (April 8)
Encouraging and inspiring to see our students and future leaders unite on this critical problem. Thank you! -- Sandra Peck
Spanish Fork Hospital celebrates first baby delivery (April 8)
Sweet story! Congratulations. And mom looks way too lovely for just giving birth! That's not important, but I wanted to give the compliment. 💕 -- Kirsten Harward
Letter: MLB whiffs badly on All-Star Game decision (April 8)
Most Americans condemn the Georgia legislature for restricting the freedom to vote by its citizens. Most Americans support businesses and sports organizations that protest these Georgia voting restrictions. -- ADP
Does the author know that the majority of the players wanted it moved? That many were refusing to play in Atlanta? No? Why not? Conservative news sites only give you part of the picture. If Georgia doesn't like this move, perhaps they should quit disenfranchising Black voters. -- JimSkier7
Is it true that Delaware has more restrictive voting laws? Seems like someone we know is from there. And Colorado has more restrictive laws too, I have read, is that true? Pundits said Atlanta will lose $100 million if the game goes to Denver. Interesting Atlanta is about half Black and Denver 10%. Guess the white folks in Denver are the winners. Of course we will have to see how popular this game is. Maybe the ratings will suffer, who knows? I don't watch MLB myself. -- What in Tucket Google
I wonder what a poll conducted of only Georgians would reveal? -- john john