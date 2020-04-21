Herbert lifts ban of visiting state parks as part of Utah Leads Together 2.0 (April 17)
The virus is an interesting subject and we won’t know everything about it for a while so we are all shooting a little in the dark as it were. The experts opposed Trump’s closing off China travel. What happened between Nov 17 and Jan 31? Was there a big flu epidemic in California so they are not having as many cases? Why do children and teens not to have a problem? Some suggest MMR vaccine conveys some immunity. Some suggest Vit D might be good to take as California after all is the sunshine state. I take 2,000 a day safe for any teen and older. 10,000 units probably the upper limit unless your doctor advises otherwise.
The Israeli scientist mentioned today in Town Hall and previously suggests it really doesn’t matter what you do as the virus has roughly a 6 week run up then declines. Sweden with a modest lockdown has the lowest per million cases in Europe. And though the media tells us all with seemingly glee we have the most cases, actually have the lowest per capita rate. And that is despite we are having the most tests. It seems that there may be several times more cases than reported suggesting the death rate is much lower than we know, but there are more cases and a lot of deaths, though the latest estimate of the future virus course of 80,000 deaths seems high at this moment.
The media does not like the hydroxychloroquine treatment as some call it Trump’s treatment, but results seem to be good and it is about as dangerous as Motrin.
It may only take 5 months for a vaccine. The FDA may have an accelerated program and have 4 previous vaccines ready in 5 months. Moreover the duration of antibody protection to the China virus could be 12 years. — CastYard
Flattening the curve was never about preventing deaths. Everyone will be exposed to the virus eventually and a small percentage of people will inevitably die. Flattening the curve was supposed to slow the spread of the virus so that hospitals would not get overrun. We never even came close to that and it is highly questionable as to whether any of these measures had any effect on the curve at all. Kudos to Herbert for not getting as crazy as many of the other governors, but it’s time to open things up. There is really no reason to wait. — Matt Champneys
Just how long do you think the economy should be shut down? How many deaths from shutting down the economy will you accept? How many lives must be destroyed? How many businesses must go bankrupt? Is that a left-wing goal, to wreck the economy and make the US a third-world nation? — Ron Hatchock