Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge resigns, accepts Cox appointment (March 17)
It made my day to hear Ainge was gone from the Utah County Commissioner's Office!!!
Simultaneously, I'm embarrassed that Spencer Cox has sequestered Ainge to work for the state -- yuck!!!
Ainge can not be trusted, period! -- jock1234
I, too, am relieved to see him gone. Sad to see that "big government" RINOs like Ainge and Hemmert always seem to fail "up." I guess the reward for exorbitantly raising taxes, and then accidentally vacating your county commission seat is to get promoted to a state-level appointment. The big gov establishment sure looks out for its own. There is a lot of influence to be sold in positions like those he is headed to. He and Hemmert will do well, there. -- sgorch
I wish no ill will to Mr. Ainge, but now that he is gone can we please reduce the county tax rate to something more sensible?
Why he ever thought raising taxes 67% was a good idea in the middle of a pandemic is beyond me. -- Leroy Christensen
LLOYD: BYU basketball has to be smarter when on the biggest stage (March 21)
Interesting take, but I think Lohner, George, Averette and Barcello are plenty athletic enough to win this game -- 5 assists is not. -- jaba166
Lowry: Democrats would regret nuking the filibuster (March 20)
Lowry, nuking the filibuster is about solving our country's problems, rather than continuing Republican obstructionism. Nuking the filibuster is about abolishing voter suppression and gerrymandering. It's about finally controlling the pandemic. It's about addressing our infrastructure needs and environmental/climate challenges and creating jobs. It's about passing comprehensive immigration reform. Trump and his GOP allies wasted 4 years, prioritizing tax cuts for billionaires, ignoring American workers and failing to manage the pandemic. -- ADP
Requiring an ID is voter suppression? Seems like an insult to African Americans and all ethnic groups to think they can't manage that. The vast majority have a credit card or driver's license. No voter ID means fraud.
We have done somewhat better on the pandemic than most European nations and they are way behind on vaccinations.
Immigration reform? Does that mean as many as want to come? Wonder why the Black Caucus supports this when Black employment will suffer?
Tax cuts for billionaires? Our tax rate was 38% and Europe's was 21% -- how would we compete with that? And Joe wants taxes up.
American workers thought Trump was thinking of them as they had the greatest level of employment ever. Unemployment of all ethnic groups lowest in history. Yes there are many problems and Trump did not solve them all, but to say we were worse off under him is false. It is now no longer America first, we have open borders bringing in felons and disease, a weakening energy sector, and disastrous climate change programs. -- What in Tucket Google
Utah County launches Conviction Integrity Unit to investigate wrongful conviction (March 19)
This particular version leaves out the part about the role the Bar Association plays in investigating its own members.
The closed meetings of CIU reflect the golf course handshake nature of the local justice system.
The CIU is made to protect corrupt prosecutors and Utah Bar members past and present while appearing to do the exact opposite.
It will be used as another closed-door weapon against people who come forward about judicial, prosecutorial and public defender misconduct in Utah County local court.
The Utah Bar is set far too low when it comes to integrity, honesty and honorability. This is entirely unlike Federal court, which operates in accordance with actual set standards and laws and not just golf course handshakes between Utah good old boys.
Leavitt talks like he cares about justice but his actions show he's just pretending. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Utah Rep. John Curtis talks climate change, Capitol insurrection during Provo town hall (March 16)
Curtis is an amazing Republican who has served his community well.
He is the best we have ever had.
Real values, intelligence, compassion and wisdom are all self evident in John Curtis. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
I did hear a talk by Mr. Curtis, but after an hour I was not sure what he was for. When Trump spoke, he actually did some of the things he brought up though the anti-Trump crowd seems to think he was lying all the time.
As for climate change, I can't see much benefit in solar and wind here except to line the pockets of China, which seems uninterested except as a profit item as they could not care less about CO2. Unless activists here could get them to stop making hundreds of coal plants, and they do not even scrub emissions, our CO2 production is miniscule to theirs. My opinion on CO2 is it is enhancing crop production nicely. The green New Deal will cost trillions with not much to show for it. I would prefer to put my money on deep geothermal if one feels CO2 drives climate. -- What in Tucket Google
Provo High student turns in petition opposing move to Phase 3 (March 18)
Not surprising that students would want to sign a petition to get out of school ...
When I was a student, I would have signed that for any reason ...
Those who can determine how the students can best gain an education should be called upon ...
One incentive I can think of for going to phase 3, is to let those with a high grade point avg. (say, 3.5 or above) decide which they would rather do, and let those below that level attend phase 3 hours. That could automatically reduce room crowding & increase learning incentive, as well as give teachers more one-on-one time with those who need it most. -- Moracle