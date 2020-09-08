Reich: The real threat to law and order is Trump himself (Sept. 2)
And here I thought that Joe Biden was the threat to law and order. He finally said something about the rioters, took him quite a while and nothing was apparently said in the DNC convention. Kamala Harris did not seem to be on the same page. She said riots can and should continue. When they say, “death to America,” I wonder what they mean? Is our society so bad it needs to be totally transformed? Is every non-Black person racist? Trump has done a lot for inner-city families. What has the Democrat Party done? — What in Tucket Google
BYU-Navy Matchups and Prediction: Big test for the Cougars to start 2020 (Sept 4)
Predicting is tough, but if you must predict, use all available metrics. For instance, how has Navy fared against teams that are, overall, bigger and more athletic? BYU had some spring practice and had a full off-season practice program. How about Navy? The brigade generally disperses for the summer. Does BYU have an advantage being ready to play at altitude but only needed to exert at ground-level? What is the depth comparison. I was a midshipman (class of ‘69) and we were competitive with the 1’s. How about the 2’s and 3’s? Maybe these factors were considered but not mentioned. 27-26 suggests six field goals, meaning BYU will fail to score a touchdown four times? For me, for an opening game allowing plenty of time for analysis, it seems too simplistic. Also, when comparing coaching, you must look at the staff, not just the head coach. Was that done? — James Edward Brink
Guest opinion: Vote no on proposed Constitutional Amendment G (Sept. 5)
I agree that roads and infrastructure should be funded by user fees where it makes sense. This is not a universal solution but it does shift the cost of construction and maintenance to those who use and benefit most from these facilities. That seems fair. — Bob Lavender
Provo residents file referendum on face mask mandate (Sept. 1)
Masks are useless against covid while negatively impacting one’s immune system. Their use is indefensible with REAL DATA. 50 million people already out of work and thousands of small businesses shut down. The mandated global economic collapse is making hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for the global elite. No masks. No tyrants. Don’t tread on me. Stay FREE! — ThomasGreenUt
Provo residents file referendum on face mask mandate (Sept. 1)
How can you sleep at night when you help to perpetuate these lies? Real research, and there is much of it, shows wearing any masks at all helps reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Shutting businesses down was not necessary, but only if everyone immediately had worn masks, distanced and traced like Taiwan did. Taiwan, on the doorstep of China, has had 458 cases and 7 deaths without shutting down a single business.
Wearing masks has nothing to do with your freedom and everything to do with you putting family, friends and others before your own, small inconvenience!
There is a reason the U.S. is almost the worst country in the world with a Covid-19 response. It is the divisive fear-mongering of the irrational and lack of leadership. There is a horrible trend that starts at the top in America of people blaming everyone else for their problems, for their challenges in life. And now China, and our other enemies, have a blueprint on how to take down America. Simply help a demagogue become president, a demagogue who will prey on the fears of the public and be divisive, exactly what Benjamin Franklin worried about. Then, introduce a more deadly pandemic that requires collaboration to beat and wait a few months, then attack. — Talon Jensen
Provo residents file referendum on face mask mandate (Sept. 1)
Please know that many of us believe in working together to stop the spread. We will wear masks to support each other, our schools, our economy. We also have rights that the mask protesters should not be able to infringe upon. — Concerned
Provo residents file referendum on face mask mandate (Sept. 1)
In reality this petition and vote will come so late (2021) that our COVID death toll by then will ensure no one votes for it.
Those concerned citizens would do better to stand on the corner handing out masks to Provo’s visitors. They could wear those collectible defunct Trump 2020 T-shirts to get the most attention. — tom tom