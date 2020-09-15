Utah County Attorney: Temporary suspension of jury trials is a ‘threat to our liberties’ (Sept. 10)
I'm so glad that David Leavitt is taking this position. We need to maintain due process even during alleged crises. -- David Edward Garber
Glitch in Provo utility bills leave some residents worried (Sept. 10)
The limit placed on Power Enterprise Funds needs to be raised. Back when Provo City Power began, the promise was made that IF the residents agreed to make the investment of building our own utility company, that we wouldn't try to create a profit-making enterprise out of it. The state legislature was lobbied hard by the big utility companies to overturn the decision to let us build our own system. A cap was set to mollify the legislators who felt that government shouldn't compete with private businesses. The funds which the Power dept could return to the General fund was capped at 10%, but at the same time, a limit was placed on how much $ we could hold in reserve. That balancing act had repercussions.
Several things happened as a result:
1) for many years the Power department's budget was "padded," meaning that administrations found some way to put expenses they couldn't justify elsewhere into the "management" portion of the power dept. ie personnel, training, equipment, etc.
2) The department employees were not careful with their expenses, ie. overtime, vehicles, subscriptions, etc. It was a city-wide joke that every Provo City employee wanted to transfer to the Power dept.
3) The administration tried to "raid" the fund, taking "loans" from the department to pay for various ego projects (Lewis Billing twice took $1mill from the fund.)
4) Rates stayed artificially low. Everyone else in the state was paying 21st century power rates, and Provo's power customers became accustomed to them.
5) No one had any incentive to conserve.
6) Infrastructure aged and decayed, leading to VERY costly repairs that should have been budgeted as part of routine maintenance.
7) The Energy Board became a political "plum" offered to allies and contributors to the Mayor, even when some of the appointees had ZERO experience with utilities and some bad decisions were made. (iProvo?)
8) UMPA was created -- an association of municipal power users -- and Provo was the KEY player. The decisions made by UMPA were removed from the Council, which had accountability to the electorate, and given to a board of Mayors instead. Decisions were withheld from the public.
9) The long-range planning for UMPA was done by un-elected bureaucrats who sought always for their top priority -- cheap electricity -- even when it became obvious that environmental regulation was going to shut down the two coal-burning power plants of which UMPA had shares.
10) I had to do a lot of research, and read through awful long-range planning documents to discover how UMPA worked, and what they had planned to do with millions of dollars or our money.
11) Ultimately, Kevin Garlic, our Power dept head, took over at UMPA, and Provo divested from the two coal-burning plants in southern Utah, and purchased a diesel plant in SL.
12) I had to make a gigantic fuss and a real nuisance of myself to get anyone in this city informed and involved how the company, OF WHICH WE ARE ALL SHAREHOLDERS. We invested in the company, we own it, we should know how it's being run, don'tcha think?
13) Time passed, people forgot. Advocates for Provo City Power died. I have requested, and been turned down TWICE, to serve on the Energy Board. I scare them. -- Melanie McCoard
Investigation under way in police shooting of Utah boy, 13 (Sept. 7)
Police brutality has been a popular subject and one might think the recent killings of Floyd and Jacob are just the tip of the iceberg. Way back in 2011 last good figure there were 63 million encounters of police with citizens. Police have been killing about 1,000 people a year, 23% black. Most of the shootings justified. No doubt statistics can have holes. Still it does not suggest to me rampant police brutality.
The governor of Minnesota requested $500 million to help pay for damages from riots after Floyd's death.
About 1,500 businesses were trashed.
Wa Post data base lists about 7,300 black on black homicides the past year.
I would absolutely agree with improving police training or whatever seems indicated.
My opinion is being a policeman is a noble profession. Every day my neighbor boy (he's in the PG dept about 33) and every morning he puts on his uniform and leaves and his wife and family are not sure he will return that night.
I have no problem with prosecution of unfair killings by police to the full extent of the law.
What the riots accomplish for black people seems it does little. I see lack of two parent families and poor educational opportunities as the real problems we need to solve. Interesting all the riots are in Democrat run cities and states. -- What in Tucket Google