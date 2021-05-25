Guest Opinion: Nullification a sound way to regain constitutional control (May 22)
We no longer live in the 18th century. We need a strong federal government for national security to protect us from military and cyber-aggression by Russia and other hostile actors, for secure elections that are not corrupted by former presidents and his enablers, for research and development and regulations to ensure a rapid transition to clean energy to protect our air, water, forests, agriculture and oceans from environmental and climate change damage and to protect the future for our children. ... These are only a few of the essential services that a federal government can provide, but states cannot. -- ADP
Lowry: No, Israel is not an apartheid state (May 22)
The Palestinians are living under occupation. Period. This fact is beyond dispute. When being occupied you resist the invaders. $3.8 billion from U.S. taxpayers to support apartheid. -- Willis Carter
I understand that 1.8 million Arabs live in Israel. How many Jews live in Palestine or Gaza? -- What in Tucket Google
BYU hologram experts can now create real-life images that move in the air (May 21)
That's interesting because the so-called UFO videos lately appear to contain projections and not objects.
This is why the U.S. military calls such things Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and NOT objects. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Buchanan: Are the halcyon days over for Joe Biden? (May 18)
The GOP is cutting off emergency unemployment benefits to American workers who lost their job in the pandemic at the exact same time they are fighting to ensure that the wealthy pay some of the lowest tax rates in history. A Republican top priority is to repeal a tax that only affects families worth more than $11 million. So, Republicans want to take money from the unemployed and give it to multi-millionaires.
With President Joe Biden we have a president who is standing up for American workers. -- ADP
Keep telling yourself how good Joe is, when you’re dropping 60 bucks to fill the 12-gallon gas tank in your Honda Civic. -- R O
Cost me $80 to fill up my SUV yesterday. Thanks, Joe! Keep up the great work! -- Frank Okaga
Utah legislative committee approves bill banning school mask requirements (May 18)
What a joke! Our legislation cried government overreach when our governor implemented the mask mandate, now they are doing the same. Their vote today was a response to all those that have lost a loved one to COVID that they are nothing. Wasting taxpayers' dollars creating a bill that was unnecessary is a shame to Utah and our standards. We can see that our legislators have no care for what we are and what we represent. Lastly, this just eliminated local power, with what we were given. Shame. Such a shame! -- Brett Robertson
Utah lawmakers grapple with critical race theory amid conservative outcry (May 17)
I understand many Republicans being frustrated with being lumped with the white supremacy part of their party and nothing is gained by "white guilt." As with most things happening politically these days, it comes down to balance. It is a GOOD thing to have pride in your heritage, family, ethnicity, race, religion, life experiences, etc. However, it needs to come with a healthy respect for OTHER races, religions, life experiences, etc. And you can't have respect what you don't understand, and you can't understand if you don't listen. There is nothing wrong with not knowing, there is something wrong if you CHOOSE not to learn. I don't know the specifics of critical race theory that is being suggested for schools. I do know that ignoring the less savory parts of the country's history (especially for high school students) is shortchanging them. " ... Believe that all men are created equal" is a noble goal for imperfect people. Part of my Utah History and religious training included mobs in Missouri and Illinois driving Mormons from their homes. It is part of our story, and it isn't unpatriotic to teach it. This country is made up of human beings, which means the country, like its citizens, is a constant work in progress. One of my favorite sayings comes down to when you know better, do better. But first you have to know better. -- Karen Loveridge
Martin Luther King, Jr, would be appalled to hear anyone of any race being denigrated on the basis of the color of their skin! -- Ronald Hathcock
Conservatives are trying to ban any and all condemnation of racism in schools. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]