U.S. Sen. Romney faces censure at GOP convention over impeachment votes (April 28)
Romney is a good man. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
He's a good Democrat.-- Sally Hansen
"Good man" isn't how you spell carpet bagger.
The guy blows wherever the winds of popularity take him. -- Frank Okaga
The GOP should award Romney the Congressional Medal of Honor for voting to impeach the criminal traitor Trump and his attempt to incite violence on January 6. If any president in the history of U.S. politics deserved to be removed from office it would have been Trump. The fact many party leaders i.e. Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, on and on continue to ride the slow-moving trainwreck called the Trump MAGA bandwagon is a sign the GOP is going down. -- David Fillmore
Remember, kids, only the tribe matters, even when that tribe is being led astray by an incredibly unethical and corrupt man. Vote with the tribe or be sanctioned or worse.
I didn't agree with Romney's vote to impeach the first time around. The second time around was more appropriate. I also didn't vote for Romney when he ran for president. But Romney is so incredibly more ethical and moral than Trump that there isn't even a discussion to be had on the matter. The Utah GOP is wrong if they vote to censure Romney in this regard, and they will just show that they are all tribalistic hacks if they do so. What a joke Don Guymon is. Trump cost the GOP the Senate. Trump cost the GOP the White House. Blaming this on Romney is nonsensical. -- Lance Abbott
There should be a way for Senate and Congress to vote anonymously for impeachment. For their safety. -- Rmuffin
Should we include Maxine Waters as inciting insurrection? -- What in Tucket Google
The impeachment process was unconstitutional. Someone who is already out of office, no matter what morals and guilt in the situation, they have can’t be impeached. It’s to be used to remove someone from political office they serve in. Not a trial on his morals or guilt after he was already gone. The House and Senate aren’t a court of law and he wasn’t holding a political position anymore. I believe the impeachment trail was unconstitutional and he didn’t uphold the Constitution and made Utah look like a joke. Trump was already removed from office so it should have been handled in a court of law if he was guilty of a crime. If you dislike someone’s morals and behavior that’s fine, but you can’t just change rules because you hate a person's behavior, and want to see fake justice. I lost all respect for him personally and want to give someone else a try that will actually vote on things to uphold the Constitution. -- brinx
Lowry: Joe Biden's radical gambit (May 1)
President Joe Biden's decency and Christian values are no "radical gambit," no "delusions of grandeur," no "inflated self-image." President Joe Biden's Tax Plan, which will pay for upgrading our infrastructure, creating millions of living-wage jobs and supporting American families, is a reflection of his decency and Christian values. What a contrast President Biden is to Trump. Trump blew up the federal deficit to gift billions to billionaires in tax cuts. -- ADP
BWAHAHAHAHA!!! Christian values? That's a good one. Thanks, I needed a good laugh. -- Sally Hansen
President Joe Biden attends church regularly rather than play golf, he is not a serial adulterer, he is not an incorrigible liar, he is not a tax cheat, he does not corrupt U.S. foreign policy for personal political gain, he does not foment murderous attacks on Congress, he designs a Jobs Plan and Family Plan to help all Americans but particularly the neediest, he does not promote tax cuts for billionaires and explode the federal deficit. Biden's decency and Christian values are readily apparent, particularly in contrast to the Former Guy. -- ADP
Do China and Ukraine not resonate with you regarding the windfall that the Bidens (and Romney, Pelosi, Feinstein etc ... ) have enjoyed? Let's leave aside "incorrigible liar and tax cheat" for a bit. Biden has 47 years of plagiarism, and more lies than I'll count right now because his life has been captured on video and his lies are well documented. But you bring up his Christian faith -- if you would try putting aside your yardstick, and comparison to Trump, perhaps you could open your mind and read the excoriation of his first 100 days by "The National Catholic Review" and his official rebuke by the Catholic Bishops.
Orem residents in a condo conundrum (April 27)
Once again, the N.E. quadrant of the city is somehow magically exempted from a new apartment or condo development.
All the new apartments and condos are in the south and west of the city. That empty lot on 1600 N. and about 300 E.? That's single-family homes. But the west side? That's condos. There's that huge empty lot between Timp High and the million dollar homes, but the city will never rezone that lot for condos. Apartments are for the little people, not for the city's self-appointed elite. -- zeppo.shemp
I live in the south-central part of Orem, in a condo, but I work in the area of this proposal. The traffic is already terrible, add a couple hundred more people and Amazon delivering and Fed Ex delivering to that area and the traffic will get worse. We have these buildings going up and they do not plan for parking. We have people parking up and down both sides of the street and making a two-way street a nightmare. The homes in this specific area are not huge elegant homes. They are modest family homes. This is not about the elite. This is about a high-traffic area that can barely handle the traffic it has and then injecting a few hundred more people in that area and creating a huge mess to an already problematic area. -- HERA
If Orem City can ensure that all the condos will be owner-occupied, I hope they will let Provo City in on the secret. -- David Keller