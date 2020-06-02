Utah County citizens oppose police brutality in car caravan protest (May 30)
Provo (by the numbers), is almost 90% caucasian. If that fact bothers you, then you can A. try to convince more people of color to come here, B go somewhere else, or C live with it. Why does it bother you that this protest was supported more by white people when there are almost 10 white people for each of color living here? I would think that any person who felt discriminated against would be glad of the help, as the only way that things can really get to where they should be is if the people who are protesting can avoid discriminating against each other.
I still dream when we “live in a nation where (we) will not be judged by the color of (our) skin but by the content of (our) character.” That would mean not judging caucasians for having white skin too, btw. If you want change, then you best be willing to accept help from all those that want to support that change. — Talmadge Coates
Only 30% of shoppers in Utah County are wearing masks (May 31)
We are still making decisions with incomplete or misleading data. But, we do have to make decisions based on what we think is correct, so far.
20% of people are asymptomatic. They have Covid-19, but no symptoms. Unfortunately, they can infect others.
For those who do have symptoms, Covid-19 appears to attack every organ, much more dangerous than flu. That is why some deaths appear as other things, like heart attacks.
Mortality rate is roughly 2%, nationwide, (about 1.1% in Utah, with the highest rate being in Salt Lake County).
Elderly people or people with pre-existing health conditions have much higher mortality rates.
Roughly 5% of those who don’t die have lasting ill health effects.
Covid-19 is highly contagious, much more contagious than flu. Most people are contagious for two days before they feel any symptoms.
Herd immunity might be a myth with Covid-19, it appears people who have had it can get it again.
Many of these might prove to be incorrect, but this is what I’ve read from the latest research. It really will be many months before we have good data on Covid-19, but we should make good decisions now, based on what we think is true now.
People who choose not to wear masks greatly increase the possibility that they will be infected and/or infect those around them. Darwin Awards and culling of the herd is full of people who didn’t correctly assess risks. — Talon Jensen
Provo referendum sponsors concerned brewpub could harm water treatment facility (May 27)
An article dedicated to the opinions of a nurse not an environmental engineer — and a misleading title. The facts from actual experts are buried near the end of the article.
“The anticipated density of brewpubs in the downtown or elsewhere would likely not create any damage to the wastewater treatment process or plant, according to Parker.”
Santiago’s next move: “find” an endangered animal species at a proposed brewery construction site — whatever it takes to stop the great evil from coming to Provo. She’s scraping the bottom of the barrel for excuses to justify legislation of morality.
Santiago reminds me of that sister on my mission that took all the soda and dumped it down the drain because it had caffeine in it. Thank goodness we have such righteous people among us to make our decisions for us. — Thieats
Mayors to Utah County Commission: Show us the money! (May 27)
It sounds like the County Commissioners have a power trip problem where they feel a need to mircromanage the funds. It’s just a lot simpler to disperse the money and then be done with it rather than creating bureaucratic hoops. — TheKingsCourt
Leavitt walks back Utah County claim that businesses ignored COVID-19 guidelines (May 26)
The Utah County Prosecutor is less than forthcoming with his focus for this county. His secret stance of not prosecuting basic crime due to drugs etc., and to focus on the better image and career building white collar crimes is nothing short of egotistical. Which is more rampant in Utah County? Which leads to bigger crimes like assault, robbery, violence and even murder? Mr Leavitt needs to stand for the voters and other residents of Utah County and stop making prosecutorial decisions based on image and career advancements. — Mr. “C”