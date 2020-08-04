Talkback Tuesday
US officials: Russia behind spread of virus disinformation (July 29)
Imagine our country with a patriotic leader that did not require assistance from Putin for election and re-election. So, Trump panders to Putin, by ignoring Putin’s bounties on U.S. soldiers and by withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany and weakening NATO.
Imagine our country with an intelligent leader, who consults with scientific experts, and who gives enlightened guidance. Not Trump, who continues to downplay the seriousness of this pandemic, to belittle the role of masks, to ignite viral outbreaks by demanding premature reopenings, and to refuse to use federal resources to assure adequate protective equipment for healthcare and frontline workers. Trump’s catastrophic pandemic failures have collapsed U.S. GDP by 33%, the largest drop in American history, leaving over 16% of American workers unemployed.
Imagine our country with an empathetic leader, who marshals federal resources to feed the hungry, to aid the unemployed, to prevent foreclosures and evictions and to assist small businesses, cities and states. Not Trump, who skims off billions from COVID relief for his family and friends and enablers, who boosts the Pentagon budget by $20+ billion, and who promotes a tax cut for business lunches and entertainment.
Joe Biden will be the patriotic, intelligent, and empathetic leader that will allow us to recover from Trump’s deadly, impoverishing incompetence. — ADP
Thumbs up, thumbs down (July 31)
It seems to me that it is an insult to anyone to tell them they are not able to get a voter ID so they should be able to vote without one. In Provo just go down to the DMV and they will give you one. You have to have an ID to get a driver’s license. One of the problems with mail-in voting is there is no way to identify the voter.
I liked much of what Mr. Lewis did, I am not an expert on his history. I see the two great problems of the inner cities in particular, but America in general is a reduction of 2 parent families and declining education. I would like to see these addressed. — What in Tucket Google
BYU football season continues to unravel as SEC announces conference-only scheduling (July 30)
Seems to me that BYU is already bowl eligible. Six victories by forfeit should put us in postseason play. And can we expect a check in the mail for the cancellation fees from those six schools? Contracts always build such penalties in to discourage teams from easily bailing. Are these teams going to be held responsible for their choices or do we live in a consequence-free society now? — Grant Hamilton
US Senate passes national defense bill with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s amendment to combat China (July 27)
Did Romney actually do something positive? If so, this is a monumental time. Take note everyone — Romney’s F I R S T good deed in the Senate! — jock1234
It was cool for Joe Biden to brag on TV that he blackmailed the president of the Ukraine, but awful that Trump asked the president of the Ukraine a question about it on a phone call. As for the economy what would Obama do? He did little during his pandemic. Didn’t notice anything at the time. How about Joe, what would he do? He can hardly get out of his basement. Trump stopped travel from China before any western nation, but DeBlasio mayor of N.Y. City, Cuomo, Pelosi and Dr Fauci, the expert, said the restriction was unnecessary. Now we know it was a good idea, but we blame Trump for the pandemic. Maybe a virus had something to do with it. In the meantime, the worst record in the US is New York, New Jersey, Mass, Conn all blue states and about half the nation’s cases. Then the real question to me is who can bring the economy back the best? Joe Biden, the Democrat lackey of 49+ years? What did he ever accomplish? — What in Tucket Google