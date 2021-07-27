Utah’s Mitt Romney talks about combating climate change in the Pacific (July 22)
Solar and wind are too expensive and cannot supply the energy needed for 276 million automobiles and trucks, we have less than 2 million electric cars now. The best bet in my opinion is geothermal energy. At Milford, the project there has completed the first well that I believe would deliver water to the 8,000 feet depth. Another well to bring the heated water back needs to be done. Funding was $140 million, but a recent article said they now had $220 million and expect more. Such a well might produce a gigawatt of energy cheap, emission free. Then we could go to liquid hydrogen as a fuel for surface vehicles. However, a good deal of personal travel is likely to be an air car also powered by hydrogen as it is 3X or more potent. -- What in Tucket Facebook
So Mitt, how are you going to carbon tax all of the fish? -- BlazeofLight
A key message from Senator Romney: " ... this is a time for us to come together and find solutions that will actually help protect our planet for future generations ... the only effective way we will have in dealing with climate change is through the advance in technology, technology which will be adopted not just here but around the world, and adopted because it is effective in reducing emissions and also lower-cost than some of the carbon-based alternatives.” -- ADP
Why do we keep talking about developing countries adopting climate technology when they contribute to such a small percentage of global emissions? Climate change is not being caused by poor people buying washing machines. When are we going to start addressing the massive corporations that are destroying our planet unchecked? -- Samantha Blake
So, the Sen. thinks he can mitigate the climate? I thought we were too late, and that was Al Gore’s position in 2006 when he said we only had until 2016 before it was beyond repair. Which is it, AOC’s prediction of 12 years (which was announced 2 years ago) or AG’s? What about termite gas production or rotting vegetation in the jungles? How is that controlled? -- Tinman
Barone: Speech suppression is habit-forming (July 26)
"Today, in dealing with a novel and deadly virus, current science is a body of hypotheses only partly tested and subject to revision based on emerging evidence."
Amen, brother! -- c00kster
Barone, your "free speech" vaccine disinformation is deadly for the unvaccinated. -- ADP
Anonymous candidate drops out of Provo District 2 race (July 21)
How the heck can we miss her if we didn't know she was there? -- Lana Creer-Harris
Coy Porter is also running in Council District 5. -- Karen Tapahe
Utah County icon Steve Densley, 74, dies of complications from diabetes (July 24)
Genelle knew Steve and she has captured a brief portrait of what his friends saw. Steve was a community builder and whether you were a senator or owned a small business, he treated everyone the same ... with courtesy and respect. Much of who we are today as a community, Steve was there to support and help. He believed in the people of Utah County and was always proud to represent them. So much more will be said in the coming days ... we have lost a real community giant! -- Bill Freeze
Orem's fire department kindling warm relationships with paramedic program (July 26)
I want to publicly thank the excellent Orem EMTs who saved my life nearly 12 years ago. -- Ronald Hatchock