Utahns speak out against masks at ‘Rally for Liberty’ in Orem and during county commissioner’s town hall (Aug. 5)
When they come out of the woodwork, they come to Utah County. Something odd about that. Just be glad they did not take the Orem City Park hostage, demanding everyone be infected with the coronavirus. — Moksha
Recently I had a scare that my daughter my have gotten the coronavirus. She was being tested and all we could do is wait for the results. The time was nerve-wracking, not knowing if we could have gotten the virus because we had been in contact with her. We are a couple of high-risk grandparents. We were also worried about her kids and her sister’s family and kids. It turns out that she was negative. What a relief.
As I was thinking of the possibility of getting the virus and this thing with whether or not to wear a face mask ... there’s a great divide among the population. The reason why my daughter was being tested was because one of her co-workers was tested positive, did not wear a mask because her employer said that face masks are not required. If a motorcyclist wants to wear a helmet or not is their choice. It’s their life and if they wish to put their life in danger, that’s up to them. They are only endangering themselves. However, if a drunk driver is on the road, other people are at risk because of their disregard for themselves as well as other people on the road. Many people have died and families torn apart because the drunk driver decided he had his right to drive, even though it is against the law. He puts himself as well as others in danger. His right or decision to drive puts my life, my family’s life at risk. To me the same applies to the wearing of face masks. Your right to not wear a face mask puts my life and life of my family at risk. It is the safe thing to do. It protects me and my family from possibly getting the virus thus saving me the nerve-wracking period of whether or not someone dies or is permanently affected by the coronavirus. Please wear a face mask when indoors shopping or in a public building. Thank you. — Stephen Weber
Forget science, I care about myself and only myself. America! — Jared Neiswender
There’s a high degree of government paranoia displayed by speakers at this rally! I guess protests and rallies are the in thing now as we try to make sense of COVID-19 and all the stress that comes along with the virus. I guess it gives people a way to vent their frustrations, but I’m not sure it’s really helping anyone. It just creates more anger and stress and sometimes seems like an attempt to force group opinions on others. The matter of face masks at school is simply solved — if people don’t want to send their children to school in face masks, they should keep them home and do home school instead of trying to force their way on everyone else. Some of us want to comply with what the governor and health officials are asking us to do. We do it for our own well-being, for the well-being of our families, and for the well-being of everyone else around us. — inconceivable?
I’m getting tired of feeling ashamed because I’m from Utah. — Twidget
Ahhh, Utah. Where the streets are wide, and the minds are narrow. — FastFreddy
BYU professors speak out on rise of polyamory (Aug. 8)
I’ve been polyamorous for much of my adult life. I’m happy, my partners are happy and it’s no one else’s concern. — kenofken
I think that neither government nor religion should have any authority in defining relationships, families, or marriage. Preach whatever you like, but as soon as you start thinking you can dictate what people can’t or must do, you’re wrong. — David Lawson
Jelalian: What if we’re wrong? (Aug. 8)
See ya. There are many ways to make a living. At least you gave this a try. — tom tom
Adios. What I found most interesting about your columns were not your opinions on topics, as I usually disagreed with them, but the tidbits about your life that you shared: kids, car accident, raised in Michigan, renting and then buying, and so on.
Maybe the Herald will bring back Pamela Romney Openshaw? Or how about paying Tom Tom to write an official column ... he’s already got the 800 words a week down. — c00kster