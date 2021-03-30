Variety is spice of life in American Fork (March 27)
Thank you, Mayor Frost for working to represent the interests of American Fork City and in many cases all residents of Utah County.
From the Feb. 12 Daily Herald Article: "The American Fork City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday voicing the city’s support for “the preservation and continued operation of the North Utah County Equestrian Park to be maintained and open to the public without additional private commercial or residential development.”
Thank you, Mayor Frost for your open and public support of this preservation which benefits American Fork, Highland and Lehi residents.
Meanwhile, Highland city is working to facilitate a deal that will include a county sale to a private developer while Mayor Mann of Highland is seeking the position as the third county commissioner, to be appointed within 30 days of last Thursday. -- I Care
Goldberg: America's patriotism deficit (March 27)
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken’s response was NOT disappointing. His honest acknowledgment was that in creating a “more perfect union,” we “make mistakes, we have reversals, we take steps back. ... But what we’ve done throughout our history is to confront those challenges openly, publicly, transparently, not trying to ignore them, not trying to pretend they don’t exist, not trying to sweep them under a rug.” That's true American patriotism. Trump's lies and insurrections were not patriotism, rather they destroyed American credibility and damaged our vital international alliances. -- ADP
China now sees the U.S. as weak. And will act accordingly. Trump was the first president to try to protect our industries from China's predatory policies. Since the Biden family seems to have serious financial relations to China, one might be a little skeptical of our future with them. -- What in Tucket Google
Cox gets first vaccine dose, says COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted by July (March 25)
Kudos to Governor Cox for setting a good example for all of us. We can beat this virus! -- Josh Jolley
I wasn't aware that Cox is a physician specializing in virology. Open up the state already.
"According to Dr. Borody, the tri-combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc is a near complete cure for the outpatient treatment of COVID. Dr. Borody states, 'It is just hard to believe how simple it is to cure the Coronavirus.'" (American Thinker, 3/26/2021) -- ILUVUSA2
You can wait until April 10th to begin the next surge from the unmasked. To err on the side of safety is a good thing. -- joshing u
LLOYD: Saluting the success of BYU women's athletics (March 25)
This is such an important topic because the Women's teams at BYU are just fantastic and they represent so much that is right and good about BYU. Major respect. -- John Hulet
She's only just begun: Kaufusi announces bid for second term (March 25)
I like Mayor Kaufusi as a person, but I'm not especially thrilled with her political record.
I worry that Provo has suffered for a long time from municipal officers like her who favor a strong controlling municipal government -- one that borrows and taxes and spends and proliferates city code and centrally plans our municipal economy to a great extent while it operates a vast array of local business operations, et cetera. And that's not the sort of political system that I favor, whether at the federal or state or local level. It's stifling and self-destructive.
As for myself, I prefer a municipal government that helps me and my neighbors to defend our equal God-given (or natural) rights as it otherwise leaves us free to pursue our own dreams and/or plans, whether alone or in voluntary cooperation with others.
The plans of the many, among mere mortals, are generally far superior to the plans of the few. And, other than rights-defense, there's nothing that the public sector can do that can't be done at least as well in the private sector. Mayor Kaufusi is right that Provo's people are its "secret sauce," and I believe that they need to remain free to keep Provo an amazing place to live, lest we follow the same path as Detroit by "governing ourselves to death."
So, as for myself, I'll be seeking a champion of rightful liberty under Constitutional law. -- David Edward Garber
Future of North County Equestrian Park discussed at town hall (March 24)
There is a proposal from a developer who is working with Highland city to purchase and develop the land into a soccer complex and Highland City Rec Center. (This proposal benefits the developer because the land will become worth millions once Highland puts utilities in, which allows for development)
It is important to know that this land can be developed for public use by the three surrounding cities (AF, Lehi, and Highland) WITHOUT INVOLVING A PRIVATE DEVELOPER who would then own a portion of the land and profit from bringing in as many people from outside the area as possible.
There is a different proposal that does not involve a private developer. The county owns the land and A.F. would like to partner with Lehi and Highland to annex the land to be owned by the three cities (without paying for it since as taxpayers and county residents we do not need to buy it from ourselves). It can then be developed by the cities into a public park with pickleball courts and other public spaces.
This plan benefits Highland residents, who will have access to these public park lands and save them the cost of managing an unneeded Rec Center (the developer is falsely claiming that rec centers are profitable to cities). This combined city proposal would benefit Highland, A.F. City, and Lehi residents because of the public lands available for their use and made available to be developed into public spaces like pickleball courts and other open spaces appropriate for the area.
This also benefits the equestrians who use the park because its upkeep could be paid for easily out of PARC funds that Lehi and AF get from businesses in their cities, rather than relying on a private developer to fund their interests into the future. -- I Care