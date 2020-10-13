Paris Hilton leads protest to close Provo Canyon School (Oct. 9)
Is the school even owned and run by the same people as it was then? Has she been back to check it out or talked to those who were there in recent years? This seems like overreach. — Jean Marshall
I attended PCS in the 80s and briefly worked there in the early 90s. Did I see kids being restrained after acting out? Multiple times. Did I see kids being abused? No. Of course, there were several students there who (as I assume Ms. Hilton did, although I admit I don’t know) came from households that coddled them and where discipline was non-existent. As those kids became older and their behaviors became more egregious, their parents could or would not control them and handed them off to “professionals.” The day-to-day staff were by no means professional anything. However there were therapists who at least had a degree in something. Their meetings with the students were few and far between and how much therapeutic work was being done is open for debate. So with this being said, I did not enjoy one day of my 17 months enrolled in PCS and if i was a spoiled vindictive brat perhaps I would be compelled to testify otherwise, but I never heard of or witnessed any “abuse.” — Haywood Jablomi
This was 20 years ago. Let it go. If there’s still abuses happening then let those currently involved speak up. You’ve shone a light on it — now remove yourself and see where it goes. If it’s happening under this newer ownership it will maintain the momentum. If you don’t remove yourself it’s just going to be about Paris Hilton and others, like me, will suspect this is more about your spotlight than about continuing abuse at the school. — OremMomof3
Provo Municipal Council points to possible changes in urban deer contract (Oct. 8)
It’s quite myopic to build on the bench and then complain about the deer. If you don’t like the deer there are plenty of options to live. If moving isn’t in your future, perhaps learn to co-exist. — VFanRJ
The deer were here first and the Utah DWR says that their numbers have not increased in recent years. We should stop killing these animals. — Powderski
Utah County group moves forward with mask mandate referendum (Oct. 7)
No vaccine is likely to be 100% protective though some are in the 90% range such as the MMP vaccine and it lasts usually 10 years or longer. The flu shot is only about 50% effective yet still saves millions of cases and may even offer some protection from the coronavirus. It is also wise to have a flu shot as flu plus the coronavirus simply adds to the danger. I believe anyone over 6 months can have one.
A number of companies and countries are working on coronavirus, several in the U.S. and many are in third stage testing so we may hope for one soon. — What in Tucket Google
Sounds like it’s time to open things back up!
If we’re only just now starting to get past the peak cases here in Utah County, it is not a sign to loosen restrictions — it’s a sign that prevention measures are WORKING and we should keep it up, to protect the vulnerable population (EVERYbody).
If we keep loosening restrictions just as numbers start going down, we’ll be porpoising up and down ad nauseum until we finally get a vaccine so we can beat this once and for all. — Mike Sawyer
VP candidates debate at University of Utah (Oct. 7)
Great debate, both sides were respectful. And though Pence did interrupt a few more times than Harris, it was sparse, and was overall a civil debate on both ends. Hopefully this one will set an example for Trump and Biden in their next debate. (If one happens.)
It seems there is a large disconnect between Harris and Biden. They contradict each other (and themselves) on so many topics. For instance The Green New Deal, which they both were huge supporters of, and now apparently aren’t, even though it’s still listed as “Essential” on their campaign page. It seems Biden and Harris are shying away from more far left ideas which is good if they end up in office, but a bad look for integrity and and shows they don’t stick to their guns. Also, funny that Harris, as well as Biden both directly and vocally refused to answer the question pertaining to packing the court ... they know that the people know what they are going to do, refusing to answer is a worse look than just admitting they are.
As for Pence, it was great to hear him speak and properly express what the Trump admin has done and will continue to do for the country. I wish Trump was as well spoken as Pence. Pence would be a much better and respectable president than Trump, but hey, I’ll settle for vice. Trump and Pence are at least on the same page, even though Pence is much more straightforward, respectful, and respectable. Biden and Harris aren’t on the same team, let alone the same page. — Frank Okaga