Talkback Tuesday
Utah Rep. John Curtis introduces bill to increase wind energy (Nov. 24)
Coal as a source of fuel for generators has doubled in the past 20 years due to new plants in India and China. It is true there is a limited supply, but there are hundreds of years supply. Natural gas is supplementing coal in the U.S. and it produces a little more half the CO2 than coal. Thus our emissions have been declining. We will soon re turn to the Paris climate accords and bow to the will of other nations.
Wind is a poor way to make energy. The other day a blade spun off and landed in a corn field. The stand has 1,000 tons of concrete. They are very hard to dispose of once worn out. We are told it competes with coal, but that is not counting the subsidies.
The holy grail of energy has been fusion power, but another system looks likely on the near horizon. Since the ambient temp has gone up only 0.8 C since 1880 and following an eight-century cold period it would seem normal for the temp to go up a little. — What in Tucket Google
As Rep. Curtis said, “Most carbon emissions come from outside the United States, and a vital component of combatting climate change is the U.S. exporting clean energy resources and technology ... ”
Climate scientists warn us that we should keep global warming to 1.5 deg C or less, which means we need to be net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The U.S. must lead and work cooperatively with other countries to transition off fossil fuels to clean energy with energy storage, including solar, wind, geothermal, green hydrogen and advanced nuclear. To meet our 2050 goal, the U.S. should be well on its way in the next 10 years (e.g. 50% reduction). Otherwise, we condemn our children to unacceptable climate threats (heat waves, drought with crop failures, extreme wildfires, sea-level rise, mega-hurricanes ...). — ADP
Nuclear power is still the cleanest, cheapest power we have at large scale.
Natural gas is only slowly replacing coal, at current rates it will still take 60 years to fully replace coal with natural gas when we should just go with nuclear until we have fusion. — Talon Jensen
It is not human caused, it is sped up by humans. The Earth goes through cyclical changes in climate, both up and down. We came out of ice after the ice age and there were no SUVs for that to happen. Is global warming real, yes it is. Is it human caused, no it is not. Is our current rate of warming human caused? Partially. — Josh Jones
Utah representative alleges Democrats are cheating in runoff Georgia Senate races, promotes fundraiser (Nov. 27)
I would ask U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah to provide the evidence he is making the case for?
Is Trump so lacking in support he must reach out to a lowly Utah Rep to stand in as a carnival barker?
Step right in to the tent of conspiracies ... leave rationality at the entrance. — tom tom
Napolitano: What if there were an entire column of ‘what ifs’? (Nov. 26)
What if on Thanksgiving day, we can give thanks to 80 million voters who freed us from Trump’s lies and corruption and returned us to a country “of the people, by the people, and for the people”?
What if on Thanksgiving day, we can give thanks for the promise of a Biden-Harris administration that will re-establish a government that respects expertise and science to help us solve our common challenges, such as a raging coronavirus pandemic and economic crash caused by Trump’s gross dereliction? — ADP
Maple Mountain senior Bryson McQuivey dies after battle with cancer (Nov. 25)
So sad, yet touching and heartwarming to see people come together. Thanks for the informational and well-written piece. — Mark W. Miner