Utah County Commission cancels K-12 mask exemption meeting due to overcrowding, lack of masks (July 15)
Bill Lee trying to be relevant knowing he’s on his way out. The only commissioner left who took money from county workers and till this last budget gave himself a big raise. Don’t even try running again Bill you will be voted out just like lame duck Ivie. -- Gray Chin
Utah County Commission cancels K-12 mask exemption meeting due to overcrowding, lack of masks (July 15)
Once again Bill Lee shows he's the only commissioner in years who cares about the people. Ainge and Ivie are still power hungry. The mask "mandate" is not law. If you wear a mask but don't allow others the choice, you're admitting masks don't work. The Commission owes it to the people to let them be heard, even if the Governor has closed his mind. Nathan Ivie has just been reminded why so many voters have rejected him. Tanner Ainge, you're next. Come January, YOU will be the minority. -- P Jones
Utah County Commission cancels K-12 mask exemption meeting due to overcrowding, lack of masks (July 15)
These people who don't want to have their children wear masks have the option of keeping their children home. It is that simple. There are rules for a reason. For example we are required to have car insurance to protect the other drivers. If you disagree with car insurance then you don't drive. It is all the same. Wear a mask and protect others. -- I am me
Utah County Commission cancels K-12 mask exemption meeting due to overcrowding, lack of masks (July 15)
I drove all the way from Clearfield because of the importance of representing the rights of people to choose to wear or NOT wear a mask. We did not elect government officials to be our parents or nannies, we are not children and it is wrong for Gov Herbert to treat us as children by threatening to mandate masks if we don't comply voluntarily with his personal biases. -- In Plainsite
Utah County Commission cancels K-12 mask exemption meeting due to overcrowding, lack of masks (July 15)
Wearing a mask during a global pandemic is a sign of wanting to survive, and wanting to do whatever we can do to slow the spread of this potentially lethal virus.
I wear the mask when I have to go to the store, or the bank, for two reasons.
Consideration and care for other people's safety.
I have a nearly nonexistent immune system, and have been more or less homebound for the past 3 years with a chronic ailment that is resistant to antibiotics, because people couldn't be bothered to stay home when they were sick. -- J. Gordon
Teens in hot water after alleged actions led to 48-hour boil order (July 16)
This is what is supposed to happen with youth. They explore the world around them, always pushing their boundaries, and yes, making mistakes. When they find out that what they were doing is seriously wrong, they go to their parents who help make correct adult decisions to go to the authorities and face real life consequences. I think there should be consequences ... but a pretty good helping of mercy to go along with it. Hats off to all involved. -- logic_rules
Thumbs up, thumbs down (July 17)
I was at the Commission meeting Wednesday and Bill Lee did not organize or stage anything. He was asked by those who encouraged people to go to explain what to expect and he told people to sit where the seats were marked and other areas that were available. That should be made clear for his sake and kudos to him and Ivey for staying and listening to the peaceful remarks and concerns of educated and informed people.. They spent hours listening to these peaceful remarks which was not reported nor the genuine, informed concerns. -- CHARLENE STOTT
Pssst! ... Did you hear the one about Provo starting its own rumor-squelching website? (July 15)
I'm not keen on Mayor Kaufusi's record in general, but I'd rather criticize her for what she has done rather than for what she hasn't done. And, as best as I can tell, she did nothing worth criticizing in this incident. And I hate that those who are criticizing her despite her innocence are being counterproductive.
#FreeProvo -- David Edward Garber
Pssst! ... Did you hear the one about Provo starting its own rumor-squelching website? (July 15)
Someone was responsible for allowing the roads to be blocked, and the rioting and disruption, with no police around, until someone was shot. The Chief or the Mayor need to take responsibility. One gave the order to back off. -- piddler
Pssst! ... Did you hear the one about Provo starting its own rumor-squelching website? (July 15)
I have no specific knowledge of the incident under discussion, only a well-grounded suspicion of "news" conveyed by social media.
In the bigger picture, however, it seems that rumor-squelching and fact-checking are done best by an independent press. When done in-house by political entities, it looks more like fact-spinning, image-burnishing or propaganda.
So keep your subscription dollars flowing to keep independent news organizations in business. -- David Keller