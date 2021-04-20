Provo resident and survivor of the USS Arizona celebrates 100 years (April 14)
It is sad that "the greatest generation" is almost gone, may we never forget. Thanks for your service, Ken Potts! -- Talon Jensen
Monday Close-Up: Provo nonprofit pushes for therapy animal recognition (April 19)
We have already seen the problems with allowing support animals free rein. Let them give their support at home and not push them all over which bothers people with allergies to animals. -- Toni Lua
Tales From Utah Valley: Sexual assault awareness month is an unfortunate necessity (April 18)
BYU campus police under reported sexual assaults because of "image." For a rapist, the BYU campus is like dumping a wolverine into a bucket of hamsters.
This state is wall to wall potential victims. -- Lana Creer-Harris
Utah Parents United speaks out against mask mandate for schools (April 15)
Anybody else notice the grumpy look on the kid wearing the "See my smile" shirt? -- Arthur_P_Dent
It's always so embarrassing to realize such horrific idiocy, and the level of selfishness of people like this. The kids are fine with masks, and children are equally carriers of coronavirus, as well they too get gravely ill, not to mention the fact, we have no clue what the long-term effects of being ill with COVID are. My sister is 58 and has taught in person, and Zoom school throughout the pandemic. She loves the kids she teaches. ... Just such a shame that the parents of those kids she teaches think her life is not worth the simple gesture if wearing a mask -- her love, dedication and integrity completely worthless to them. They are narcissists to the first. : ( -- Sue T
Provo survey to gauge interest in ranked-choice voting (April 15)
Fantastic!
I hate plurality (or "first-past-the-post") voting. It naturally encourages all political parties to consolidate into two major ones of roughly equal strength, and it facilitates problems like strategic voting, voting against unworthy candidates rather than for worthy candidates, the "spoiler" effect, minority rule, and increased susceptibility to gerrymandering.
I like ranked-choice voting better. It eliminates the "spoiler" effect and reduces other problems. But it still maintains a bipartisan duopoly, which our nation's founders hated the idea of. As best as I can tell, approval (or score) voting is even better. It allows third parties to actually have a chance to thrive. -- David Edward Garber
Thumbs up, Thumbs Down (April 16)
Thumbs up to President Joe Biden for actually governing (pandemic, economy, climate crisis, holding Russia accountable for cyberattacks, repairing relationships with our critical allies).
The Former Guy had 894 executive actions during his term, yet he left our country sicker, poorer and less secure. President Joe Biden has created some 200 executive actions, and is actually addressing some of our most challenging problems (pandemic, economy, climate crisis, holding Russia accountable for cyberattacks, repairing relationships with our critical allies).-- ADP
You really need to get out and see the big picture. (Biden) has plunged our country further and further in debt. Although you may get some money from him through stimulus, you will pay more than you ever got. There is no such thing as free money. You have a guy that is not sure of the day of the week and you trust that? He is only a puppet for the corrupt players. If you peel back some layers, you’ll see the real corruption. -- Lowell Young
What is Joe doing different than what Trump would have done at this time? I would not criticize his efforts on the pandemic, he is building on what Trump has done. As for the economy, the stock market is holding up well. We are experiencing some inflation. Gasoline up a buck, home prices skyrocketing, seems like a lot of things are up in price. I have not seen any climate crisis so far, but I have noticed mankind prospering the past few years although a setback with the pandemic. Is it 250 coal plants China is building here and there? Why wouldn't they put in solar and wind if they were less expensive? What harm did the Russians do? Did someone change a vote? We should be cultivating Russia. Our concern is China. Their navy is in rehearsal to invade Taiwan. What allies are happier with us? -- What in Tucket Google
Garden Help Desk: Jupiter and Marquis grapes are vine alternatives (April 17)
We are in an extreme drought, lawns help destroy our children's future.
There is no reason to have a lawn. There are dozens of better surfaces for playing children, more affordable surfaces that don't waste water, don't involve pesticides, poisons and allergies and are highly attractive.
Having a lawn shows ignorance and selfishness.
Why are so many in Utah willing to destroy the future of our children for vanity?
No wonder religion is dying.
There are more than 200 types of grapes that will grow fine in Utah Valley. Thousands likely.
Don't buy grape vines or trees at local nurseries. Local nurseries have horrible selection, typically poor knowledge and mostly just employ kids who will try to sell you whatever stock they have but won't give you professional results.
Buy grape cuttings online in spring and learn to take cuttings in early summer. Grape cuttings root rapidly under many conditions. If you have a vine you like, it's very easy to grow more. You never need to buy 2 of the same grape vine because of this.
Einset is a nice grape. It is among those I grow.
Himrod is not a great grape, however, it is easy to sell to ignorant people using young adults trained to tell customers that the plants they want are what the nursery has on hand.
Many grape vines are drought tolerant and can be grown by good stewards of the Earth, not just those who don't respect our living home. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]