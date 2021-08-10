Mitt Romney: Infrastructure bill will give US big ‘upgrade’ (Aug. 2)
I've watched Romney since he slithered his way through Massachusetts. This guy has never worked a serious day in his life. Spending other people's money comes very easy. He's every bit as corrupt as Biden. He just has hair to dye. — crash corrigan
Utah school board votes to file effective date notice for equity rule (Aug. 5)
Great article, Conner. It's balanced while showing wacko parents who deny empathy, racism and the suffering of millions of Blacks in America. We're blessed to have a Utah school board that is actually educated, in contrast to many parents and the state GOP legislature, none of whom seem unable to understand white supremacy. — Warner Woodworth
Sen. Mike Lee says infrastructure bill will hurt poor and middle-class Americans (Aug. 6)
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) voted for the fiscally-reckless 2017 Trump-Republican tax cut gifting billions to billionaires and giant corporations and exploded the federal deficit by nearly $8 trillion. Now Lee and other Republicans are opposing much-needed bipartisan legislation to repair our failing roads and failing bridges and to build climate resilience because they claim it will indebt and mortgage our children's future. Republicans like Mike Lee are fiscally irresponsible when they refuse to require that the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes, refuse to adequately fund the IRS to require that the freeloader super-rich pay the taxes owed, and refuse to maintain our infrastructure to ensure our children's future. Here's the simple math that Mike Lee tries to obfuscate: tax the rich and help the poor and middle-class by creating jobs that rehabilitate the country. — ADP
ADP perhaps it would be instructive for us to have you tell us precisely who the rich are and how you would tax them. I believe Sen Warren wants a 2% tax? — What in Tucket Facebook
Provo to Rock the Canyon in major summer event (Aug. 6)
Sounds super responsible to throw a covid spreading party in a HIGH TRANSMISSION CITY! What on earth is the Mayor thinking? This pandemic isn't over, we're starting over bc anti-vaxxers aren't really as Pro Life as they claim! — Joey Kendrick Johnson