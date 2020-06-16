Talkback Tuesday
Buchanan: The left’s coming war on cops (June 11)
Great article. (Most) police are brave and extremely valuable to the nation. Cutting, de-funding, or disbanding police is a stupid idea that will only end up hurting the people who want the de-funding. If you think that disbanding, abolishing, or de-funding the police is a good course of action, you have a skewed and idiotic view on reality. — Frank Okaga
The City of Camden, New Jersey had to resort to firing the entire police force and then rehiring them in order to end the systemic corruption and abuse that had plagued that police force. They were unable to affect change by normal means because the police union blocked all efforts of reform. Only by firing the lot, were they able to bring back the good officers without the baggage of systemic corruption and abuse.
The police are a necessary part of society, but they must be lawful and serve rather than abuse their public trust. In Utah, we have let them get away with murder. That must stop. — Moksha
Utah County will give cities CARES Act funds directly after mayors voice concern (June 11)
I’ve seen traits like this from Tanner Ainge in other nefarious acts as well, regarding handling of County measures and procedures. Also Nathan Ivie.
But Bill Lee, I think he’s an awesome Utah County Commissioner! — Jock 1234
Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce suspends operations, cancels events (June 10)
I thought the change to the Utah Valley Chamber was the wrong direction to go. It would have been better to go back to the separate Orem Chamber of Commerce and Provo Chamber of Commerce. There was a time when joining the Chamber meant getting some publicity and meeting people who might become customers or referrers. By stretching to include the whole valley the owner of a small business — like a restaurant or salon — couldn’t realistically expect much of a bump in business via the Chamber. As membership dues continued to go up and up and up (in large part to pay for salaries and not for services), it just didn’t make sense to join the Chamber. Sure, the coronavirus is what did it in, but it has been on life support for many years. — c00kster
UVU professor, theater community figure Chris Clark remembered after death (June 11)
He was one of my teachers at UVU he will be missed. I still watch his Christmas movie every year “Stalking Santa.” God bless his family. — Truth Seeker
American Fork man in custody after allegedly choking woman, stabbing couch (June 9)
Is the couch going to be ok? Just like the Idaho freaks ... people make choices and then deal with the consequences. Heaven or Hell. Which reality do you prefer? It is YOUR choice. Deal with it. Seems you want to be attached to the drama by publicly coming out. You’ve made it part of your life. Don’t like it? Make it NOT part of your life.
It’s NOT part of my life. Why, because that is what I chose. Do I know meth heads? Yup. Are they part of my life? Nope. — David
How about this Mr. “Do i know meth heads? Yup blah blah “ I’m a recovering addict, I’m pushing a year clean. I know a lot of tweakers and junkies who are STILL part of my life, why you ask? Well simply put most are good people who started using for whatever reason, drugs don’t make them bad people it’s the stigma that the ignorant put on us “junkie tweakers” so the rest of society thinks we’re bad. I keep them in my life because i made it out and I’ll be damned if I’m not going to reach out with open arms to do everything in my power to help them succeed and beat the stigma. — Zach Howser