Robert Redford sells Sundance Mountain Resort (Dec. 11)
This isn't going to end well. I'm very sad. -- Jeremy Neish
We can hope it will turn out well. -- Josh Jones
Great. A big fancy place that locals can’t afford. Awesome. :-( -- Janet Farmer Bate
10 to 1 the Chinese are the ultimate owners now. -- Arn Saknusun
When my husband and I first moved to Utah, (I can remember the actual day because, it was Grandma's birthday!!!) 02 August 1984.) the very first place we lived, was in a "little mother-in-law's house," behind the "main house."
I was very quickly made aware of a little farm, "a stone's throw" from our place, was "the place," where Robert Redford purchased his personal "riding horses." I wasn't surprised. Because, from what little I could see from the "2-laned" highway, leading to American Fork Canyon, the horses were some of the most beautiful horses I have ever seen in my entire lifetime!
Shortly after moving to Utah, my sister came to visit. We wanted to really impress her so, we took her to dinner at "Robert Redford's Sundance Tree Room Restaurant." The experience, ambiance, atmosphere, food and service was exquisite! And, just as we were finishing up our meal, our waiter informed us that, "If you look over there, he is eating dinner with a friend." We did and he was, "RIGHT THERE!!!" I actually thought that my sister's head was going to "come off," because of how fast she turned to look! He was "RIGHT THERE, wearing the 'Knight's" baseball jacket, that he wore in his movie, "The Natural!"
The last thing we wanted to do was to interrupt his dinner. So, we walked out of the restaurant, just grateful that we had the opportunity and privilege to see him in person!
In addition, my husband and I attended several of the Summer Sundance Theatre Performances. All of which, were phenomenal in production and performance!
Robert Redford is, in my "Never To Be Humble Opinion," a modern-day hero, who has provided an "open door resource!" That door has allowed extremely talented actors and actresses, as well as makeup, costume and set designers, producers, directors, etc., to grow, go forth and become successful in their own rights! Unfortunately, without that "specific opportunity," some of the best theatre participants, would have never been recognized and able to ... "Step into the light!"
(If you could possibly, pass my sentiments along, I would surely appreciate it. I'm not looking for a response or recognition. I just really love to "give credit, where credit is due!" Even if it is to someone who gets praise, everywhere he goes! 😊 Thank you!) -- UtCoPatriotSCAR
Guest opinion: The new gun rights (Dec. 10)
More guns less crime. In the early 1990s gun deaths double what it was in 1919. Yet twice as many guns. Gun deaths have gone up in 2020 for a lot of reasons including defunding and backing off of police. In the UK they have about the same number of suicides which is a big cause of gun deaths percent wise as do we, but they do not have guns. So I am not sure lack of guns would deter those who want to commit suicide. Interesting also a state like Utah has a high concealed carry rate yet one of the lowest gun deaths. -- What in Tucket Google
Exactly, everyone is carrying in Wyoming. Guess how many mass shootings happen there? -- Frank Okaga
Parker: Getting the vaccine is a civic duty (Dec. 8)
If a person does not want to take the vaccine they can do the following: 1) take a vit D3 2,000 IU daily, 2) if you have not had an MMR vaccine or your children take it as it seems to have a modest benefit, 3) Ask your employer to install ultraviolet systems in the air ducts. They are not expensive and may help in future pandemics. 4) If your blood sugar is over 140 this poses a risk so get it down by asking your doctor for help. You may also take Amla Indian gooseberry 1/2 tsp a day shown in controlled studies to lower glucose as well as metformin but no side effects and about 5 cents a dose. 5) if you have gingivitis this poses a risk so treat it by using the interdental toothbrush looks like a toothpick with brush on end so you can brush between your teeth where the cavities form and remove plaque. Floss too.
I think I will take the vaccine. The side effects so far seem reasonable. -- What in Tucket Google
I think the unvaccinated should be forced to remain out of public contact. I might allow otherwise for all that could prove they carry antibodies from a past infection. Our society locks up those are proven to be potentially harmful of others, I see little difference here. Hope that helps. -- tom tom
Since March 2020, some state governors, county supervisors, and city officials across the U.S. have issued “orders” for Americans to stay home, not go to church, shutter businesses, cancel school, etc. These aren’t laws; laws are made by legislatures and courts. That’s why so many county sheriffs can publicly say they will not enforce them, and why many people like myself disregard them as much as possible.
Fortunately, these orders/instances of government overreach are being fought in the courts with much success so far. The hope is that this infringement on our rights and damage to our economy by state and local governments will not happen again, especially over a virus with such a high survival rate.
As for forcing people to submit to that mad scientist excuse for a vaccine, that may be a civil war-level issue. Many people are not going to go along with that. -- My Name