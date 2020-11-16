Talkback Tuesday
Orem adopts residential picketing ordinance ahead of planned protest (Nov. 13)
If our public servants are upsetting some constituents enough that those citizens are gathering en masse to protest their behavior and to seek redress of their grievances, then I see no reason to conveniently sweep those voices under the figurative rug. Perhaps our politicians need to feel a bit uncomfortable from time to time so that they’ll think twice about how their decisions are affecting people. Moreover, our equal God-given (or natural) rights to speak freely are explicitly acknowledged in both the U.S. Constitution and the Utah state constitution. Public property is public property and clear statements like “shall make no law” don’t leave any “wiggle room” for abridgement. — David Edward Garber
All I can say is, get a life! People are so outrageously silly! Leave the poor governor alone and all of his neighbors for crying out loud! We should have the fire department show up and turn the fire hose on everyone! — Brown Trout
In preliminary decision, Judge favors decertification of BYU Police Department (Nov. 16)
BYU Police never has behaved like a public institution. BYU needs to narrow their focus on securing their campus and let Provo take over policing responsibilities. — VFanRJ
If there is no longer a University Police this must mean Provo police takes over. So I presume the public pays the bill? — What in Tucket Google
Utah Sen. Romney: Voter fraud investigations ‘unlikely’ to change presidential election outcome (Nov. 10)
I suspect Captain Moroni voted for Joe Biden after he was viciously slandered prior to the election. Captain Moroni was quoted as saying, “If you are going to have the temerity to compare me with a modern-day politician, make sure it is not a scoundrel.”
Who paid for Reyes’ trouble making junket to Vegas? — MokshaRomney is right and it should be an embarrassment to the state of Utah that their AG Sean Reyes who seems to be anxious to ‘ride the Trump train’ off the cliff with his fake assertions that voter fraud mischief will be identified and put Donald Trump back in the White House next year. The GOP will be permanently damaged by the President’s actions for years to come if his supporters swallow hook, line and sinker his bull about election fraud. Let’s all get real and come to terms with the facts. Trump lost ... it’s time to turn out the lights because the Trump party is over. — David Fillmore
Romney’s personality and political career read more like a teenager’s search history than a sensible adult.
Follow the trends, Mitt, follow the trends. — Frank Okaga
1. Romney is one of the few Republicans courageous enough to put America’s interests before party.
2. Democrats and Republicans fought Trump because he is “morally bankrupt” (Trump’s attorney) and “the most flawed person I’ve ever met” (Trump’s Chief of Staff).
4. We are way beyond a “few days of checking out voter fraud.”
4. “Biden win may mean” ... “May”? Really? The best you have is something might happen? There is a reason we have opposing viewpoints, it slows down the passing of legislation and change. We have had Democrat and Republican presidents in the past, things didn’t really change much for 99% of Americans.
4. Regulations are not legislature or executive orders, they are rules put in place by regulatory organizations such as the EPA, SEC, etc.
5. The economy has already declined due to Trump and his inept response to COVID-19. Yes, Biden will have to deal with continuing decline and America’s now huge debt load. Legacies of Trump! Trump had the benefit of inheriting an improving economy from Obama. Don’t think for a second that anyone can change the American economy on a dime, not even POTUS has that much power. — Talon Jensen
Gygi: Autopsy on Proposition 9 shows faulty logic from both sides (Nov. 14)Really fascinating to learn about the way Prop 9 totally should have been handled from an unpopular and unremarkable one-term mayor of a tiny town. Dude is a political Uncle Rico. — utcbob
Sounds like Gygi has an axe to grind with his successor. This blog post comes across as petty. Why should readers even care what Gygi has to say? Just another old-guy curmudgeon. — NorthUtahCountyResident
Garden Help Desk: Prepare to maintain plants through winter (Nov. 15)
Interesting.
I dug out some of my bell peppers just before the cold temps hit, repotted them and they too are in my greenhouse/garage.
Those that had small fruit prior to uprooting have just maintained and not enlarged. Those that were not flowering at the time have not progressed either.
I was tempted to throw them out but now will opt to see if I can replant them with success in the spring.
Thanks for the tip! — tom tom