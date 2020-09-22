Guest opinion: Provo leaders unmask mandate debate (Sept. 19)
Civility is great, but in reality, voices were not heard. I have asked dozens of people if they received a public opinion survey about a mask mandate. I have not found one single person who received the survey. I know MY voice was never heard. And if the people of Provo really wanted a mask mandate, then why is almost no one wearing a mask? -- Bob Barnes
Provo's "survey" was on the city's website and is acknowledged to not be scientific. The mask mandate was a power push by activist members of the Provo City Council. Is the mask mandate working? How would we ever know? How many people have been cited and fined to date? Will the mandate be renewed beyond November 15th?
Provo residents can voice their opinion in November 2021 as the main proponent of the mandate, George Handley, is up for re-election, as is Mayor Kaufusi. And maybe there will be a mask mandate referendum on the ballot. -- c00kster
When I received a dozen e-mails about the survey, then heard about the pending council meeting, then watched the council session online, then read about the results including the veto in the news, then read about the override by the council, it was pretty clear to me that this was a nice example of how policy making can happen with many being involved. I haven't seen the Open City Hall site so busy before, which is understandable, and considering the results they had from registered users (vs. unregistered, who are also there and have their responses weighed separately) I think the council made a good decision. Feel free to review independently: https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/258/Issue_9549
To save you some time, as of today (2020-09-19) the majority (50% or more) of registered users (on the website): Are female. Live in Provo. Shop in Provo. Are NOT at high risk. Are somehow in schools (K through University). Already wear masks. Believe masks are beneficial in response to two different questions. Follow other pandemic guidelines (washing hands, physical distance, etc.). Are more likely to patronize businesses with a mask mandate. Strongly support a mask mandate. Strongly agree that people have a responsibility to wear a mask in public.
For unregistered (on the website) voters the summary is similar where the majority: Are female. Work outside the home. Live in Provo. Shop in Provo. Are NOT at high risk. Are somehow in schools (K through University). Already wear masks. Believe masks are beneficial in response to two different questions. Follow other pandemic guidelines (washing hands, physical distance, etc.).
Besides these clear majorities, the general responses of other questions that I did not list all skew to being in favor of masks, e.g. the question about this being an appropriate vs. an overreach of government power, or the question about whether people should be able to choose to wear a mask or not.
Given these data, and 4,368 total responses (unregistered and registered combined), the council and mayor could either accept them as something to consider, or reject them as not good enough, though in the world of surveys (official or not) this isn't a bad response rate; even the U.S. census, which is required by law, is only at 62% response right now, and that's even with a $100 fine for not doing it (apparently 125 million people owe the government $100, though good luck enforcing that); most other surveys are elated with 10%-15% response rates, even with incentives (e.g. gift cards) promised.
Getting scientific survey data is hard, and therefore expensive; if we (the people) want that, we need to pay for a system that does it well. It may be useful for the initiated reader to go look at the cost of an election (a fairly official survey to determine the outcome of a popularity contest) whether done via polling locations, ballot boxes, or even electronically (spoiler alert: it's expensive no matter what). How many of those expensive polls should the city run to determine the citizens' feelings on issues? The issues of rezoning a parcel of land, those related to public health or safety, those related to taxation, those related to budgets?
Politicians (if not all leaders) have the fun job (in real life anyway) of never making everybody happy, and thankfully there are plenty of venues for people to share their discontent on a soapbox that is surrounded by their friends and family who usually support them. If the leaders do a bad enough job, they can fail a reelection, or even be removed from office, or laws can be overturned by constitutional convention or referendum. If one side of government does something another side sees as wrong (as in the case here), there are checks and balances, and overrides possible (also as in this case). If something is against the law, we have yet another (judicial) branch of government tasked with enforcing higher laws.
At the end of the day, the system is working as designed, though that may not be in my, or your, or everybody's favor. On the other hand, it may be that in this case it may be to the benefit of all, even if we don't like it, and that's fine; a lot of things in life are good for us, even if we do not like them. -- Aaron Burgemeister
Utah 911: Utah County driving state's record-high COVID-19 cases (Sept. 17)
Way to Go Utah County! Way to show them masks and social distancing are useless.
All those dead people don't really matter ... grandma and grandpas mostly anywho.
Besides, science is lame when faith is the game. XOXOXO! -- All_Awake
These anti-maskers are like a bunch of spoiled teenage brats, whining and moaning about the "burden" of wearing a mask around others. -- FastFreddy