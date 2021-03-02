UVU, USU and Facebook team up to bring STEM resources to the Alpine School District (Feb. 26)
Facebook harms children and young adults in so many ways that we should be boycotting it and not integrating it into our children’s lives.
Social media addiction harms people and Facebook is deliberately made to be addictive and it exploits this for profit the same way a drug dealer does.
And to those who claim that Facebook is doing good by helping kids learn ... Chapo Guzman the notorious leader of the Sinaloa cartel also donated very large amounts of money to help communities, build schools and churches. That doesn’t mean he didn’t make that money by exploiting addiction for $ just like Facebook does.
Facebook hurts kids.
UVU leaders should be ashamed. — [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
LDS Church donates $20 million to boost UNICEF’s global vaccine effort (Feb. 26)
Nursing home deaths have had a dramatic reduction since the vaccine has been given. Deaths from the vaccine are hard to figure as at least some, and there do not seem to be many, were likely from another cause. I would agree unless a young person has a comorbidity I would not recommend the vaccine. As noted it is experimental. At least 18 and under. As for the church it has a history of helping people in need. — What in Tucket Google
I am not happy at all to know that my church donations are going to support and promote the use of a vaccine that is neither fully tested nor fully trusted. There are many reports of people dying after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccines from all three vendors. There is much more to this issue than is being stated. So, how am I supposed to react to the church’s use of my donations for a corrupt cause? — David Coates
I can understand an individual’s decision to not be vaccinated at this time. From all sides we are hearing the message that the masses need this vaccine. From a public policy position it makes sense to use a less-than-perfect solution, even if there are some extreme negative consequences to a small percentage of people who are vaccinated. And so it makes sense that the LDS Church supports this general public policy approach, leaving it up to the individual to make their own choice about being vaccinated.
It seems that we can expect that air travel, employment and access to schools, businesses, etc., will be restricted at some point based on whether or not an individual has been vaccinated. Which is the wrong question, especially when considering that vaccination is only intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and not prevent it 100%.
The question we should be asking is “How likely is it that I will transmit this virus to another person?” It is not a guarantee that a person who has been vaccinated will not contract this virus and potentially pass it on to others. Nor is it guaranteed that a person who has had the virus and built up antibodies won’t get it again and possibly pass it along to others. However, the number of people who have been twice infected is very, very low. We just don’t have enough data at this point. Either way, there will remain a risk. It would be considered a success if we could lower the COVID-19 mortality rate to that of the flu.
I do have concerns about the various vaccines and their efficacy. Before I get jabbed I am going to take an antibodies test to see if I had the virus and had such mild symptoms that I didn’t realize that I had it. Regardless, I will probably continue to wear a mask, as it improves my looks. — c00kster
Bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports stalls in Utah Senate committee (Feb. 25)
If sports performance were determined by bone density, muscle mass, weight, height, etc., we wouldn’t bother with competitions. We’d just measure and weigh people and declare a winner. Skill, grit, practice, mental game and determination are more important in every sport than just size. Transgender girls bodies come in various athletic abilities, shapes and sizes, just like cisgender girls. They don’t win every competition and are not dominating women’s sport. We don’t ban 7-foot-tall women from basketball because they’re too tall. We don’t ban women who naturally produce more testosterone or have genetically more fast muscle twitch fibers either. The fairness or level playing field utopia myth cannot be achieved by targeting trans girls and calling it good legislation.
Moreover, no one has identified one reason why trans girls physiological characteristics related to athletic performance should be treated any differently from the physiological characteristics of non-transgender girls. — reason&logic