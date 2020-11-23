Talkback Tuesday
Utah County Commission considering Bridal Veil Falls conservation easement, schedules public hearing (Nov. 20)
It’s great having commissioners that take action on such a simple answer on how to protect a public natural wonder such as Bridal Veil Falls. Some define protecting it would be allowing a commercial venture to dot the hillsides and ad a tram exclusively for their paying customers while shutting out others and scarring the very landscape that makes it such a beautiful place. Save Bridal Veil Falls for what it is in its natural form for all to enjoy. What should we do to “improve” or “protect” Bridal Veil Falls? Put it in a conservation easement so it stays exactly how it is. Some things are better left alone. Beyond this do absolutely nothing! — FeeFreeRecreation
2 more Utah inmates die as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge (Nov. 20)
Try telling people the truth. There are 3.2 million persons living in Utah. 20% are testing positive. We can assume, therefore, that 640,000 have it, and many more than that have already had it. 600 deaths. So, the mortality rate is .09%, if we just consider those who are presently infected. For persons under the age of 70 years, it drops to a number so small as to be laughable. The fear mongering is disgusting. The reaction by gGovernor Herbert and his lunatic advisors is embarrassing. It is time to accept the truth and get on with our lives. The election is over. It has served its purpose. Why not be courageous and write an article that exposes the stupidity? — Steven Russell
Hospitalization rates for coronavirus exploded this week in Utah. Wear a mask outdoors. Have Thanksgiving with your household and virtual Thanksgiving with extended family. — ADP
Utah lawmakers considering bill to create legal protections for drivers who hit protesters during a riot (Nov. 17)
In a protest the organizers can apply for permits that result in the police closing off public streets and redirecting traffic. But when protesters decide to block public streets and impede their fellow citizens’ travel, they are committing a crime. When they beat on cars and shout slogans at the people they’ve surrounded, they’re committing assault and should be arrested.
GET THE PERMIT! Show respect for others. Otherwise your message to the community will be lost in the glare of your crimes. — Ronald Hathcock
The permits are required when the streets will be used and will block traffic. Needing a permit to use the streets for a protest is only allowing free movement of traffic and is not restricting a peaceful protest. What you are referring to in the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Nowhere does it state that a permit cannot be required for using the streets and blocking traffic or restricting the free movement of the citizens.
By the way, BLM and Antifa have joined forces and too many times their protests are the opposite of peaceful. By the way, the BLM Movement stopped mattering when those “peaceful” protests turned into riots and looting. Also, the BLM movement stopped mattering when the statistics and data proved exactly the opposite of what they are claiming. — Neal Hatfield
Residential picketing ordinance doesn’t deter protesters from targeting governor’s Orem home (Nov. 16)
As for Governor Herbert, if he wants to preach from his “bully pulpit” about what he believes is best for all of us, then he has the same right to do so as the rest of us. But it’s still unjustified for him to overstep the clear limits of his delegated authority to issue arbitrary decrees that affect everyone. Utah isn’t a dictatorship, and we shouldn’t let it become one. Governor Herbert needs to remember his place, as do the rest of our politicians.
If a knowingly sick person willfully decides to visit a nursing home to cough on people in hopes to kill them, then that’s a clear case for political intervention to defend rights. But, unless one person is seemingly violating another person’s rights, there’s generally no just cause for political intervention. And, even when intervention is justified, those involved must still respect proper limits upon their authority, such as Constitutional due process.
As for anything beyond rights-violations, I believe that it’s better to allow people to freely take their own sensible precautions. I freely choose to wear face masks due to common courtesy. I’m rather confident that I contracted COVID-19 in July, so I’m probably not dangerous to anyone, but I still wear a face mask in public, perhaps more to set people at ease than anything else. Some people can’t wear face masks so easily due to trauma and/or medical reasons, and I respect those. — David Edward Garber
The burden of wearing a mask seems small. So I wear one. Interesting in the spring when 5% wore masks we had a fraction of the cases. Cloth masks probably not much help. I wonder about ultraviolet systems in the air ducts of buildings, planes. — What in Tucket Google