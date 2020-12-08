Provo developer releases Bridal Veil Falls proposal (Dec. 4)
Thanks for the coverage! I believe Mr. Losee's proposal could actually enhance the area, so the project should be given a chance before any final decisions are made. -- Mark W. Miner
How much would you be wiling to pay to ride a tram to the top of Bridal Veil Falls? A tram ride at Snowbird costs about $30? -- David Fillmore
Put a restaurant back on top and I'm all in. -- Jeremy Neish
BYU football vs. Coastal Carolina grades: Cougar weaknesses exposed by Chanticleers (Dec. 6)
I am dumbfounded and quite frankly enraged that there was no unsportsmanlike call on the very obvious blatant attack on quarterback Wilson #1 not once but twice during the same play by #94, Gunther, I believe. The sad part was there was a referee that was right there that had to come in and nearly pull #94 off from #1 Wilson along with another player that both were overly aggressively trying to inflict bodily harm without question to quarterback #1 Wilson. To not see an ejection and a suspension on Gunther #94, and at least an ejection on the co-conspirator to this act was outrageously derelict on the officials' part. The play had ended and they went to commercial break and after returning this event wasn't even brought up to my knowledge. This was pure player abuse that was conveniently overlooked giving these two players a pass to display thug-like conduct on the field without penalty. I have never seen anything like it in my 64 years. It probably had no bearing on the outcome, but it took much away from the integrity I once had for NCAA officials. -- Kenny Campbell
#94 did nothing wrong. Was it unsportsmanlike, yes, but he did no wrong. If he blocked a lineman and he fell to the ground you lay on him or block him again if he gets up. So to say he should be suspended is someone just crying foul for doing it to an important player. -- Kirk Bradford
Barone: Democrats reaping what they sow (Dec. 7)
How absurd. Democrats did not delegitimize Trump. Trump delegitimized himself. Let me count the ways:
Trump held maskless super-spreader rallies, even in this latest third wave and collapsed our economy by his mismanagement of this pandemic.
Trump obstructed the investigation of the Russian cyberattack on our 2016 election and still calls it a hoax.
Trump obscenely orphaned 550 children of asylum-seekers.
Trump exited the Paris Climate Agreement and diverted us away from addressing our climate crisis, worsening air and water pollution and the health of Americans.
Trump told over 23,000 lies in four years.
Trump passed a massive tax cut gifting billions to billionaires and crumbs for American workers, while exploding our federal deficit.
Trump and his family engaged in horrendous tax evasion and corruption.
Trump is four years of illegitimacy. -- ADP
Perhaps it is better to say Joe Biden is the one colluding with Russia as he, through Hunter, got millions from them. Hillary paid for the false dossier about Trump and Mueller said no collusion despite having a band of severely anti-Trump lawyers. It doesn't matter. No one gets penalized if they are a Democrat or bureaucrat. -- What in Tucket Google