Talkback Tuesday
DICKSON: If Wilson is headed to the NFL he left a heck of legacy at BYU (Dec. 22)
Well-written, and expresses my sentiments about Wilson as well. — Mark W. Miner
Thank you Wilson, Coach Sitake, AD Holmoe, all of the BYU players and coaches, and all of the staff that make BYU football possible. What a great year to watch and cheer the Cougars. I really felt that based on Wilson’s 2019 year that it was going to be a disaster, I was way, way wrong. — BlazeofLight
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance (Dec. 25)
Anyone who thinks this is a COVID relief bill is misguided. This is a pork bill jammed full of foreign aid, and stuffed with political pork projects from both sides of the political arena. The removal of the non-COVID spending alone will more than pay for the $2,000 checks. But no, Pelosi and the Republican establishment want us peasants to take the $600 and shut up! I am a little tired of borrowing money to give it to overseas governments who hate us. The bill should be focused on recovery, period, nothing else. Trump should have been more proactive in the negotiations, but a veto of a very bad bill is warranted. I don’t know if Trump has the fortitude to veto this debacle, only time will tell. — BlazeofLight
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance and a terror attack in Tennessee goes unnoticed.
Trump is a miscreant who does not deserve to return to the White House. Congress should evict him today. — tom tom
Lowry: No, Joe, we’re not in a ‘climate crisis’ (Dec. 26)
One way to lower CO2 production is to convert coal plants to natural gas. Natural gas has slightly more than half the CO2 in its emission than coal. Russia charges 50% more for its natural gas. In the last few years we have increased dramatically our natural gas exports. One ship of liquid natural gas can supply a nation like Estonia dependent on Russia otherwise for a month. I do not see more wind turbines and solar panels as a good solution to lowering CO2. Many global warmers now seem to think that the newer modular nuclear systems 60 MW or so and can be transported by truck to be a better solution.
My own view is that the natural gas solution I have mentioned is a temporary fix. My hope is that the geothermal program in which the Feds are investing $140 million near Milford will solve the conundrum between those that believe or are skeptics of CO2 as a factor in global warming. This is a new type of geothermal well that goes deeper 8,000 feet then horizontal and the deep rock is fractured with fracking techniques not previously available. It is a closed cycle. The heat source should be inexhaustible. And no emissions hopefully. I am not an engineer. But this will take at least 2 more years. If feasible maybe Utah could sell the systems to the world. — What in Tucket Google
There is no such thing as “clean energy”. Geothermal’s number one problem is it will never be more than a niche solution, there just isn’t enough to be a significant energy solution, even if all of Yellowstone was included. Number two is the geothermal gas and liquids are highly toxic and corrosive. This requires the geothermal equipment (pipes, pumps, turbines, etc.) to be highly corrosion resistant. This is a lot of mining, smelting and processing to create the parts. Even then, those parts have to be replaced often. The exhaust from most geothermal wells needs to be cleansed. We have already identified and used the cleanest of the geothermal sources, it will only get more expensive and toxic from here. — Talon Jensen
Top Utah County stories: (10) Springville teen asks question at VP debate (Dec. 26)
This brilliant young lady from Springville has some good ideas. If she ever runs for office I’ll vote for her. — Joey Jolley
Buchanan: Can democracy hold us together? (Dec. 24)
Buchanan, you ask, “Can a republic as fractured and splintered as ours ... with a population who do not share the same belief about whether their nation is good and great or failed and evil, endure?”
I would ask, can our republic hold together if we do not condemn:
— Trump-Republican horrendous mismanagement of this pandemic and our economy.
— Trump-Republican attempts to overthrow an election with false accusations.
— Trump-Republicans allowing Putin’s cyberattacks on our democracy and institutions.
— Trump-Republicans allowing presidential pardon power to be used to pardon Trump’s co-conspirators.
We cannot make this country “good and great” without confronting the multitude of wrongs committed by Trump and his enablers this past 4 years. — ADP
Federal stimulus bill receives mixed votes, reactions from Utah’s congressional delegation (Dec. 23)
This citizen is tired of Congress passing bills (over 5,500 pages long this time) made available to its members with too little time for even a large staff to review (2 hours this time!) before voting on it. And this time the COVID relief we’re so proudly told about is a minor part of the bill ... if it gives $600 to each person in the country that’s still less than $200 billion of a $900 billion bill ... the rest of it goes to all sorts of special interests, projects in other countries, etc.
Why do we keep re-electing these clowns? — Ronald Hathcock