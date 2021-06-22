Provo Municipal Council adopts $300 million fiscal year budget (June 15)
I'm sad that nobody bothered to ask any questions. I'll ask some right now... Why did this municipal budget increase about 20% in only two years, despite a slight decline in population? Why is Provo's per-resident spending (now $2,609/year) rivaling that of socialistic Los Angeles? Why does Provo remain one of Utah's most indebted cities? And am I the only one who cares?
#FreeProvo -- David Edward Garber
Lawmakers split over school board resolution on educational equity (June 16)
There is more to equity than race. It is about making sure ALL groups get the resources they need. Those that MAY need more resources or teacher understanding include (but are not limited to) race, sexual orientation, poverty, abuse, homelessness, disability, weight/underweight/physical characteristics, parent in prison, etc. I don't understand why there is so much ANGER over anything that even hints at racism being a problem. Racism IS a problem -- which doesn't mean YOU are racist. Racism isn't the ONLY problem, and white people are NOT the only racists. For heaven's sake start looking at the whole instead of focusing on dismissing anything that include race is suggesting that making sure all children have what they need means it will be taken away from YOUR child. -- Karen Loveridge
Animal rights activists protest North Utah Valley Animal Shelter (June 16)
I only hope that the Mayor will not only take in to account what Gettling gives him but will do the research and find out for himself just how horrific gassing these animals can be. I suggest we do NOT let up on the Mayor and the City Counsel until this gets resolved. Personally I would like it become a NO KILL shelter. But since it is not I will never ever ever take an animal to them. I have literally gone out of my way to take an animal to a NO KILL shelter rather then take it there I don't care how much I get threatened with fines. I say that because a neighbor called them when they found this beautiful Malamute puppy to see if anyone had reported it missing, They were told they had to take the dog in to them even though they were willing to keep it at their place and try and find it's owner. If they couldn't find the owner they were willing to keep the dog but was told they could not keep it and they had to turn the dog over to the shelter or get fined. -- Carole Dumas
I think perhaps the only practical way to establishing no kill shelters is to somehow improve the behavior of people who own pets.
I admit I dislike the idea of faulting shelters when pet owners are largely responsible for the issues that shelters are built to address.
Meaning that for me although humane death is better than cruel death, animal shelters are not the problem so much as they are an attempt at a solution.
I cannot imagine that any shelter is managed with cruel intentions.
Having said that however, I generally agree with you and it would be wonderful if no kill shelters can be an effective way to address issues like pet abandonment and reckless breeding. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Killing animals is MURDER 100% ......ALL UNESSASARY! THIS PLACE SHOULD BE A NO KILL ESTABLISHMENT!!!!!!! -- Joshua Farmer
LDS Church welcome centers provide resources to immigrants, refugees (June 17)
I like what the church is doing. I understand the numbers of migrants depends on the current administration. What I don't understand is why there seems to be little interest in screening migrants for diseases such as tuberculosis where one person might infect dozens, or where it seems the cartels are making billions as they seem to control the border. It appears that many proven felons are slipping in as well. I liked the wall as it made it difficult for people to come in, but now the border patrol seems overwhelmed. -- What In Tucket Google
Lowry: Biden's tribute to Trump (June 19)
After the recent Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva, Putin said "President Biden is an experienced statesman. He is very different from President Trump.” What a contrast to Trump in Helsinki in 2018, who simpered and cowered in front of Putin. President Joe Biden is using his decades of foreign policy experience to strengthen our NATO alliances and to put Putin in his place, warning Putin of grave consequences for further misbehavior (cyber warfare, Ukraine, Syria, ...). Trump used our foreign policy to further his own self-interests and damage our international reputation. Even before this recent diplomacy by President Biden, a Pew Research Center poll in 16 countries showed a 75% approval rating for President Biden to do the right thing in foreign affairs; Trump's rating was 17% last year. -- ADP