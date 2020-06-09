Talkback Tuesday
Should Utah death penalty juries be educated about capital punishment costs? (June 7)
Claiming that the cost of an execution exceeds the cost of a life sentence strikes me as being akin to a killer pleading for mercy because, having murdered his parents, he is now an orphan! Executions cost more because of the continual legal maneuverings of defense attorneys and activists.
As a society debating the issue, we should stick to the merits, or lack of them, of capital punishment. Does it accomplish any good? How does it affect the behavior of others? Does it deter anyone else from murder in the future? Does allowing murderers to live devalue the lives of the victims? Are sentences, like 5 years to life, appropriate substitutions for capital punishment?
Those are issues fit for rational discussion, not the financial aspects of it when its opponents take steps to drive up the costs. — Ronald Hatchock
Utah County Commission cuts own budget to make up for COVID-19 shortfalls (June 5)
Ivie raised the county budget by about 19 million just a few months ago. In a December surprise that forced residents to choose between voicing their opposition or spending the holidays with their families. Ivie also told everyone at that time that they had done everything possible to trim the budget, and they had no choice but to raise taxes. Now he suddenly has room to cut in his budget? — long term resident
I totally trust Bill Lee.
I think Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie are being congenial, but also I totally disliked how they jerked and hijacked the Commissioner seat away from Bill Lee several months ago.
Hence: I’d never vote for two of the three, but only Bill Lee who is a good man! — jock1234
Isn’t it funny that just a few months ago, commissioner Ivie assured us that they’d cut everything possible and that a tax increase was the only way to get things going in the right direction? He assured us that it was absolutely necessary to raise taxes. Had to do it. No other way. He was adamant.
Citizens lined up at a public meeting and for literally hours, said cuts should be considered. No, he said. They had cut everything possible. Then commissioner-elect Ainge stood up that night and defended the tax increase because he, too, had concluded that there was no other way.
Now here we are. Yes, admittedly unique circumstances with COVID-19, but suddenly he/they were able to cut 10% of the budget. I suspect they could cut even more, and just may have to do so. This proves what intelligent and informed citizens know: There are ALWAYS cuts that can be made and even “absolutely necessary” tax increases are usually overblown. — vigilant watcher
Doctors demonstrate to honor George Floyd and decry racism (June 6)
There does indeed seem to be a perception of police brutality. One measure might be how many black or even other people are killed by police each year and how many unfairly. After all police are going to have shootouts from time to time with perps. This year as of May 2020 149 whites killed and 76 blacks. I am not sure how many unfairly of the blacks maybe 50 and that is too many. Still considering police contact the public 375 million times a year it did not seem so excessive to me.
Still there is no doubt that social and economic deprivation is a serious problem in the black community. The current administration favor school choice as educational results are abysmal in inner cities despite very high per pupil spending. Charter schools with black students do very well. Economic opportunity zones bipartisan, and supported by the president seems a good idea. A historic low of unemployment also has helped. I wonder what the Democratic Party has done?
Mr. Floyd was wrongly killed and America in a body agreed. It seems more was expected. It was hard for me to see how looting and burning helped the problem. One black man commented that he took his Mother to a big box store every Sunday in Chicago, but now he can’t it is destroyed and they won’t rebuild in that location. — Robert Petersen
LDS Church president issues personal statement on recent events over the death of George Floyd (June 1)
President Nelson stole my heart when he became president and it escalated quickly as he made changes and restructuring but as a black woman he captured another piece of my heart when myself and a few members got a chance to witness him speaking in Detroit at the 2019 NAACP Convention. I was so godly proud to be a Latter-day Saint. But, noting comments in the profound heart-wrenching, soul-stirring article on the death of George Floyd and the aftermath. His comment: “We abhor the reality that some would deny others respect and the most basic of freedom because of the color of his or her skin.” There are so many of his concerns that he expressed with sincere prayers for the healing of humanity. This article is so full of love that has had me weeping so much, which is like a healing balm. I needed to cry. Grateful tears because he knows, he sees. My assurance that he is our only living prophet for not only for us, but most of all for the whole world. President Nelson, I hear you, “I REPENT” ... I love you and honor you so very much and my daily prayer is for you and your beautiful wife, Wendy. — Barbara Van Horn