Talkback Tuesday
Orem man finds capabilities, not disabilities, best define him (Aug. 11)
Love the triumph of the spirit! Very well written! — Mark W. Minor
Jonny is a great example of making the most out of life. He has brought joy to his family and anyone who has met him. He is an inspiration! — Sue Jones Chamberlain
Sledgehammer assault suspect turns himself in to Payson Police (Aug. 15)
Glad this person is off the streets so that he will not be a deadly menace to the Payson residents — Moksha
With so many underage persons committing crimes, perhaps the age limit for punishment should be lowered, as well. ... Our society is much different now, than when our laws protecting youth were first established. — moracle
While the actions of this individual are undoubtedly heinous and reprehensible on every way and perhaps, based on the specifics of this case, may very well warrant a minor to be prosecuted as an adult; why should this apply on broad terms to every juvenile? Statistically, since 1993 the number of serious violent crimes committed by youths between the ages of 12 and 17 in the United States has been in a constant decline. States like New Jersey, that historically have some of the highest numbers of minors prosecuted as adults, have now found the alarming racial and socioeconomic disparities leading to those decisions and furthermore the lack evidence of any benefit to an orderly society. You are right, our society has changed. It does no longer strive to solely inflict punishment, but it wants to understand, to remedy, to incite change, to make amends and better itself. Gratefully we do no longer just throw children in jail to spare us the trouble of having to learn why children will behave in a criminal manner, how to help them do better and how to potentially prevent it. Let’s hope our society continues to change! — Jason Parma
BYU football sees plenty of benefits from being in fall camp football ‘bubble’ (Aug. 15)
The chances of a person under 15 dying of the virus is around 1 in a million. Of course that doesn’t mean such a person does not mix with adults and infect them. Those dying under 45 amount to about 3% of the total. Many of them likely have other problems making them more susceptible. So I think it is pretty safe for the players. In fact much safer than their likelihood of an injury.
It is hard to understand how BYU can have a season if they play only 3-4 games. Wonder how teams will handle the “congestion” of taking in the next high school graduation class? Looks like all the players who want to stay on for another year can do so. — What in Tucket Google
Provo officials considering tougher restrictions after maskless dance party (Aug. 14)
Good for them. I hope it decreased the depression, drug use and suicide that we have decided is preferable to a healthy lifestyle that would help our immune system like socializing, dancing and laughing. They want us to believe that we are in danger when the danger is coming from these lockdowns and masks. What happened to common sense? Denying your right to assemble is unconstitutional. PERIOD. So yes a mandate is illegal. Shame on any who are part of this illegal nonsense. Reality does not support it. — CHARLENE STOTT
BYU football announces series with Troy including 2020 game in Provo (Aug. 13)
Question: Why hasn’t BYU canceled their season? If the “pandemic” is so deadly that we can’t fully attend church we probably shouldn’t make the kids play football either.
Or, is football more important than worshiping with other saints? I hope the Lord doesn’t return on a game day — He may just have to wait. — Calvin Harper
Our ward has been meeting. Not sure why you haven’t been going?! The answer might be it’s not as deadly as it was originally thought to be. I don’t even know a single person of the group of people I know that has died from this. It also hasn’t been determined if there will be people even in attendance. The NBA has pulled off doing it in a bubble without too much trouble from what I’ve seen. And if players don’t want to play they aren’t forced to play. Many are getting online saying they want to play actually though. For those that have next level aspirations not playing actually could stop them from getting the chance since they can’t show their skill set without games like our tight end prospect Matt Bushman. This pandemic may never leave as well. Influenza, (the common cold) didn’t leave us so are we supposed to shut down forever and leave our economy in shambles? — George Stewart