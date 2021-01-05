Buchanan: Are 'Never Trumpers' the future of the GOP?
Trump trashed himself these past 4 years. He's made us sicker, poorer and less secure with his lies, corruption and incompetence. And his ignominious end is worse than any modern president:
— Lost the election by 7 million votes.
— COVID deaths at record highs.
— Distribution of vaccines way behind schedule.
— Pardons widely condemned.
— Peak pandering to Putin, as Trump takes no action for massive cyberattacks against Americans.
— Trump's worst lies and deceit attempting to overturn Joe Biden's win.
Trump is certainly not the future of the GOP. -- ADP
Letter: Reduce high-density townhomes in Lehi (Dec. 30)
Pointless. There is a large amount of undeveloped land along that road. It will all be developed. Reducing the townhomes by 11 is not going to do anything for the traffic in the area. The state already has a significant shortage in housing, especially affordable housing. We need as much as we can get. -- Walternate
"Not in my backyard!" -- John Hayek
Letter: Do away with Electoral College (Dec. 31)
Trump and the former Republicans (Mitt is the only true Republican left) will not stop until they have perpetrated the grandest election fraud ever. They wish to convert democracy into an autocracy headed by Trump as a demented emperor. They have even set aside their own revolution day on January 6th. -- Moksha
It is over, can’t we just move on? -- Victor Wagner
Obviously a liberal who hopes that big cities will run the country. She's oblivious to the ways the popular vote can be manipulated, especially in cities. Take for example Madison, Wisconsin, where voter booths were set up in the park and anyone could come, declare their residency and vote. We need to ensure only citizens vote and where states allow anyone with a driver's license to vote it becomes questionable. If there is any doubt about the validity of some vote totals, look at the Judicial Watch lawsuits that were filed against states, counties and cities even before the election for questionable voter registries. -- Mike Thorpe
There aren’t anywhere near enough big city voters nationally. And all big city voters do not vote for the same candidate.
The population of the top 5 cities (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia) is only 6% of the population of the United States.
Voters in the biggest cities in the U.S. have been almost exactly balanced out by rural areas in terms of population and partisan composition.
59,849,899 people live in the 100 biggest cities.
59,492,267 people live in rural America.
In 2004, 17.4% of votes were cast in rural counties, while only 16.5% of votes were cast within the boundaries of our nation’s 100 largest cities.
19% of the U.S. population lives outside the nation's Metropolitan Statistical Areas. Rural America has voted 60% Republican. None of the 10 most rural states matter now.
19% of the U.S. population lives in the top 100 cities. They voted 63% Democratic in 2004.
The population of the top 50 cities (going as far down as Arlington, TX) was only 15% of the population of the United States.
The rest of the U.S., in suburbs, divide almost exactly equally between Republicans and Democrats. -- s e
I believe there has been some election fraud. All I ask is it too much to hope for election integrity in the next election? As for challenging the election, the Democrats did it in 2001, 2005 and 2017 so it is nothing new. -- What in Tucket Google
Yes, Trump is guilty and we have the tape to prove it. Are you going to stay in the Trump party or move back to the Republican side?
“This is the ultimate smoking gun tape,” Bernstein said. “It is the tape with the evidence of what this president is willing to do to undermine the electoral system and illegally, improperly and immorally try to instigate a coup.”
In any other presidency, this tape would be evidence enough to result in impeachment, a conviction in the Senate and a call by members of Congress ― Republicans included ― for the president’s immediate resignation, Bernstein said. -- tom tom