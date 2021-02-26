To Stephenie Larsen and everyone at Encircle for building a good and loving model for LGBTQ teens. The latest announcement of a $4 million donation to buy other homes reflects the success of the program. We are happy for you. Keep those houses coming.
To Orem City Council, which continues to work closely with Orem residents on a major water tank project and a 9-acre park. We see the hours you and Orem staff members are putting in to make things better for Orem and its people.
To all of the high school boys and girls basketball players competing in their respective state tournaments this year. It’s been a unique season and they deserve an immense amount of credit for making it through and getting these opportunities.
To the string of car burglaries that have been going on at popular hiking and walking trails in Utah County. The suspects are believed to be spying on people as they park their cars and leave for a walk. Then they break into the car and steal credit or debit cards that are left behind. Let’s be honest, nobody wants to carry any unneeded items while recreating, but be sure to secure your valuables, especially at places like Bridal Veil Falls.
To the return of BYU football for spring camp. No, you don’t learn much from the March tradition, but this Cougar squad has a lot of work to do to prove that its 2020 success wasn’t an aberration.
As the number of people receiving vaccines steadily increases, so does the hope of summer events and a return to the new normal. While I don’t think we’ll ever “go back to normal,” at least not in my lifetime, I do think we will improve some of the ways we were living pre-pandemic. Regardless, two city councils have begun exploring the possibility of safely hosting their annual festivals after the flaming garbage dumpster of a year that was 2020. It fills me with joy to see the pictures from years past stand proudly beside the synopses of these meetings, daring us to dream and continue our efforts. While we can, almost, see the finish line, our work is not yet over. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.
A Vineyard mother of five children is a semifinalist in Inked Magazine’s contest to find a 2021 covergirl. While 36-year-old Christina De La Cruz only has six tattoos, each one has a powerful meaning. Tattoos are such a beautiful and — in Utah — stigmatized art. While the rest of the world keeps up with the times, some Utah residents stay back and demand everyone else do the same. I have received a few choice emails about the Herald’s coverage of the competition, and I don’t see the problem. Some of us put bumper stickers on our cars, others paint their homes colors we never dreamed existed, and some just might get a tattoo. If my body is a temple, my tattoos are the art, and I am so proud of this beautiful soul for sharing the art she felt connected to with the world. Congratulations, Christina! I’m rooting for you.
Toy giant Hasbro announced that Mr. Potato Head has been neutered, his testosterone siphoned and his spuds scalloped. He will now come off the assembly line with the simplified gender-neutral moniker of Potato Head. (No word yet if armpit hair plug-ins will remain an accessory.) I suppose Potato Head toy boxes will no longer be shipped with the subhead: “By their tubers ye shall know them.”
The sport of boxing is commonly referred to as “The Sweet Science,” but I can’t help associate that term with this year’s Utah Jazz. Watching the Jazz dismantle the — admittedly shorthanded — defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, first with a barrage of 3-pointers and then with an array of drives, alley oops and hammer dunks certainly showcased the team’s fact-based ability to take what the defense gives it. The Jazz have won 22 of 24 games en route to racing to the league’s best record, all while handing out a plethora of double-digit beatdowns. Can it last? Time will tell.
To the Utah Senate Health and Human Services Committee for blocking an anti-trans bill that would have banned transgender girls from competing in K-12 sports. Regardless of the intent of the bill, it would be irreparably damaging to Utah’s transgender youth, none of whom are currently participating in K-12 athletics. Shoutout to lawmakers on the committee, like Jacob Anderegg of Lehi, for recognizing the harmful implications of the bill and preventing it from moving forward.
To a Colorado woman for coming forward with her story about allegedly being sexually assaulted at a youth residential treatment facility in southern Utah. The woman says she was encouraged to come forward and file a lawsuit against the facility after Paris Hilton spoke out about abuse she says she experienced at Provo Canyon School. It is great that so many abuse victims are finding Hilton’s testimony inspiring and subsequently coming forward with their own stories.
To letters complaining about opinions different than their own being expressed ... on the Opinion page. That literally is the mission of an opinion page — to share a variety of thought that may or may not be different than yours. Instead of carping about simply seeing something you disagree with, why not take the opportunity to consider the other side’s viewpoint and at the very least use it to strengthen resolve in your own beliefs? Read it, skip it or be indifferent to it, but calling for a shutdown of opinions different than your own doesn’t really seem like a prudent response. But, hey, that’s just my opinion.
Orem’s MOXTEK. The company had three different items on the newest Mars rover, Perseverance, and celebrated the landing with a watch party at its offices. It is great to see a local Utah County company involved in something that is out of this world, both literally and figuratively. Kudos to those who had a hand in this project, as many are members of the local community.
Is there something in the Vineyard water system that is affecting young singing voices for the better? Based on recent news out of this season’s “American Idol,” one might wonder. First Vineyard siblings Ammon and Liahona Olayan were featured during Sunday’s audition episode — with both earning a golden ticket to Hollywood Week. Now word arrives that Abby LeBaron, also of Vineyard, will appear during the March 7 edition of the long-running hit TV competition. It just goes to show, there is a lot of musical talent in Utah County.