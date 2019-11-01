Weidmer: Why Orem needs Nichelle Jensen
I am an 80-year-old white guy. I attended the candidate’s night for Orem City Council last week. They were all good.
But the council has all white members, mostly, older white men. And one older white woman.
There are no young women on the council. There are no mothers of young children on the council. There are no ethnic minority persons on the council.
Nichelle Jensen understands the problems and needs of ethnic minorities, young mothers with small children and those not well off financially. In Nichelle’s answers to the questions in the debates, Nichelle hit the nail on the head time and again with her answers.
25% of Orem residents are non-white, which means 25% of Orem residents are not represented on the council!
48% of Orem households have children in their homes under the age of 18 years. Most of these younger women with children are not represented on the council!
I am voting for Nichelle Jensen because I believe she can represent those who are underrepresented.
During the debates, Nichelle Jensen showed keen insight into the problems and needs of these currently unrepresented individuals.
She also showed insight into the problems of planned growth in the city, the problems created by large apartment complexes on traffic and parking on adjacent businesses. She understands the problems facing our police officers and firefighters.
Orem needs Nichelle for City Council.
— Curt Weidmer, Orem