Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.