Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.