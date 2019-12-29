From what I’ve read, decades technically end on years that end with a one.
1990 was the final year of the ’80s. 2000 was the final year of the ’90s. And 2020 is the final year of whatever this decade is called.
That being said, aside from the pop versus soda argument, I usually consider myself to be a bit of a descriptivist, and that means recognizing that people generally treat the zero years as the beginnings of their respective decades, not the end of them.
In the spirit of descriptivism, I’d like to kick off our “new decade” by sharing some important life lessons I’ve gathered over the past 10 years.
First, quantifying things is important.
Numbers matter. They matter if you’re setting a goal for yourself. They matter if you’re planning the city’s budget. And they matter if you’re going to talk politics at the next family get together.
Numbers help paint a more solid picture of what is and isn’t happening than anecdotal evidence ever could.
Who cares that people don’t like UVX because of “car communism” or that they like it because it works in Europe. What do the numbers say? That’s what really matters.
Second, there’s lots of room for improvement in the things you love.
I love The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in spite of its sometimes glaring flaws. I also love living in Utah County. But my love for those things does not make either of those things above critique.
It’s like my kids. I love both of my kids, but if you don’t think I put my 2-year-old in timeout when he does something wrong, you’re kidding yourself.
Third, Utah is fantastic and people shouldn’t be embarrassed to be from here.
I’ve written about this before, so I don’t want to go into too much detail again. But Utah has a great job market, the people are kind and there are so many great things to do if you live here. And Utah Valley is also great.
There are a lot of people who treat Utah and Utah County like it’s the butt of a joke.
It’s not. This place is great.
Fourth, question authority, even if you agree with it.
If you defend your favorite politician by saying “But Obama did X” or “But Trump did Y” you’ve already lost the argument.
We’re not 5-year-olds talking about how Billy hit us first. We’re adults trying to determine votes and policy.
Anyone who runs for office should be met with a healthy dose of skepticism. Why do they want that power? How could they misuse it? How do I differentiate supporting someone because they’re doing a good job versus I just like the fact that they’re dunking on the opposition?
Again, looking at the numbers and having a nuanced understanding that looks at both the positive and negative effects of their policies will help with this.
Anything less than that is idol worship and that should be beneath us in 2020.
Fifth, deal with reality on reality’s terms.
I’m not a tidy person. I’m not messy, but I live a pretty cluttered lifestyle. That’s why I have a key bowl in my house. That’s where my keys and wallet go. The reality of the situation is, if my wallet and keys aren’t in one of those two places, they’re effectively lost for 30 minutes.
Sometimes we have to realize we’re not good enough to consistently remember where things are or we can’t rely on people to always do the right thing.
We need to recognize the reality of the situation in front of us and create solutions that deal with that reality on its terms.
This is true whether we’re talking about something as small as losing our car keys or something as large as immigration policy.
Sixth, punishment culture is just as dangerous as cancel culture.
At this point, I think we all know what cancel culture is. It’s when the internet mob goes after someone for saying something they believe is improper. People have lost their jobs over it.
But I think there’s another form of cultural criticism that hurts just as much, if not more.
I call it punishment culture.
Punishment culture is when something bad happens to someone, and rather than acknowledging that bad thing, we turn a blind eye to the injustice saying something like “Well, they shouldn’t have gotten themselves in that situation to begin with.”
You see punishment culture whenever we talk about dead kids in immigration camps, people getting choked out after selling loosies on the street corner, women getting sexually assaulted while wearing short skirts and a variety of other scenarios as well.
Just because my kid steals some candy doesn’t mean I get to curb stomp him. Punishments must fit the crime.
Seventh, the ends don’t justify the means.
How you win matters just as much as if you win. I’d argue that it matters more.
Whether it’s sports, religion, or politics, if you have to lie, cheat and steal to win, then you’ve already lost.
Eighth, there’s always something new to learn.
This is my last one.
If I looked at my views now and compare them to what I believed 10 years ago I can’t help but notice stark changes and differences. That’s because I’ve gathered new information that has re-informed my worldview.
That’s not flip-flopping. That’s growing as a person.
Hopefully, we’ve all learned a lot and will continue to readjust our worldviews as new information appears.
Here’s to another decade of growth.