One thing I didn’t have growing up in Michigan was good Mexican food. In fact, food from south of the border, in general, was pretty sparse.
Even our Tex-Mex wasn’t that good in comparison to what I’ve had since I moved out West. And although I miss Middle Eastern food something terrible, I’m glad that I at least live in a state that has good Mexican food.
I’m especially grateful for the tamale lady (it’s almost always a woman).
If you asked me before my mission whether or not I would buy cooked food that someone was selling door-to-door from their backpack, I probably would have said no. I mean, think about it. There’s no way that’s up to anyone’s code or standard of sanitation.
But luckily, I have a wife who’s from here and she taught me otherwise.
The first time the tamale lady knocked on our door I was kind of confused, but my wife was excited. Cash exchanged hands and my wife came back into the house with a large Ziploc bag of tamales. We rewarmed them and had them for dinner.
And oh boy, were they great. Way better than the tamales I already had.
I served a mission in Costa Rica, arguably the most Caucasian Central American country. Almost every day, we ate rice and beans. Sometimes the beans were red. Sometimes they were black. Sometimes the rice and beans were mixed, and sometimes they were separate. But almost every meal I had down there was some variation of rice and beans.
Which made Christmas so great. Because Christmas meant it was tamale season.
In Costa Rica, everybody makes tamales around Christmastime. It’s a tradition to make as many tamales as you can and you share them with all of your friends, family, and neighbors. After a couple of weeks, your home is packed with a variety of tamales from all over the neighborhood. And for almost a month, instead of rice and beans, you eat tamales. You just keep eating them until you start vomiting and seeing dead relatives.
Obviously, that’s a joke, but there really is a countless number of tamales.
Costa Rican tamales are good, but they’re bland in comparison to the tamale lady’s far superior product.
You simply can’t go wrong with a bag of tamales sold from a backpack in Utah. The spices, the meat combination, the price. It’s all fantastico.
It’s one of the best things about living in the Dixon neighborhood.
That lady passes by our home pretty frequently.
There’s something about the tamale lady that make those last libertarian remnants left in me so happy. The idea that a woman needs to make some extra money, so she took her family recipe, made a large batch of food, and went door to door selling her goods is such a bootstrap American story.
As long as she can give her kids that work ethic, they’ll grow up to run their own companies.
You never see white people going door-to-door selling goods they’ve made. The closest you get are the MLM scammers trying to pad their downline by spamming the crap out of Facebook and the ward email list.
But with the tamale lady, there is no downline. There are no fake diet drinks, no leggings, no Tupperware and no essential oils.
The only essential oil the tamale lady needs is vegetable oil and she probably just calls it aceite.
I know that the tamale lady is technically not supposed to sell her delicious delicacies door-to-door, but I’ll continue to be subversive and support her anyway.
If anyone deserves a defensive rant about freedom, liberty and free-market principles, it’s the tamale lady. I’d rather see someone fine the annoying middle school kids knocking on my door selling subpar chocolate for band camp than the tamale lady. At least she pays rent.
To me, the tamale lady is a reminder that even though things are hard and we may feel stuck, there is always something we can do to improve our situation.
There’s always a way to bootstrap our way into a slightly better life.
It might require that we slave away in the kitchen, talk to a bunch of strangers and walk from door to door for several hours, but it can be done.
And the fact that some people want to give that woman the boot is astounding.
Whether she’s here legally or not, in my mind, the tamale lady embodies American values better than most of the multi-generational Americans I know. And God bless her for it.
Hopefully, we can all do something to be a little more like the tamale lady. And if we can’t, hopefully, we can support her as she busts her butt to improve her own life.
And hopefully, when my family and I move to Saratoga Springs, there will be another tamale lady out there. It’s legitimately one of my biggest worries about moving. I’m afraid that we’ll be moving to a tamale-free neighborhood.
And that’s not fantastico.